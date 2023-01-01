Sunday's episode (1st January 2023) saw the Slaters' New Year's Eve party interrupted when various members of the Slater family collapsed due to a carbon monoxide leak.

12-year-old Lily Slater has been confirmed to be pregnant in EastEnders ' New Year's Day episode.

Among the family members to collapse with sickness was Lily (Lillia Turner), the daughter of Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner).

As Lily was treated in the hospital, Stacey anxiously waited for news.

A doctor approached Stacey to reveal that Lily had undergone an ultrasound scan and something had been picked up.

The doctor asked: "Were you aware that your daughter is sexually active?"

A shocked Stacey replied: "What are you talking about?"

"She's pregnant," revealed the doctor.

A flabbergasted Stacey then responded: "She can't be. She's 12 years old."

The shocked mother-of-three then looked upon her daughter in her hospital bed as the episode closed.

The story behind Lily's pregnancy has yet to be fully revealed and was not announced prior to transmission.

In December, executive producer Chris Clenshaw confirmed to RadioTimes.com and other press that a big storyline was on the way for the family.

Lacey Turner as Stacey Slater and Lillia Turner as Lily Slater in EastEnders BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

"So, we've got a big story for Stacey and Martin that kicks off at New Year," teased Clenshaw. "Again, that's something I don't really want to say too much about but, you know, Lacey and James Bye are kind of at the centre of that and they obviously shine over Christmas and New Year."

It seems that this is the story which Clenshaw was teasing.

Lily is the daughter of Stacey Slater from her past romantic liaison Whitney Dean's older brother Ryan Malloy (Neil McDermott) with whom Lily has had little contact.

Stacey's second husband Martin Fowler (James Bye) raised Lily as his own and is her adoptive father as he is with Stacey's son Arthur Fowler (Rocco Brenner) who was the result of a sexual liaison with Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami).

Martin and Stacey share a biological child with their young daughter Hope Fowler (Isabelle Smith), while Martin has his adult daughter Bex Fowler (Jasmine Armfield) with his ex-wife, Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy).

EastEnders continues on Monday at 7.30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

