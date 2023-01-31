However, Eve (Heather Peace) will try to be there for Suki (Balvinder Sopal) next week as Nish steps up his ambitions for the Panesar family - and at the expense of the Mitchells.

Nish enlists Eve to help the Panesars reassess their businesses which angers Suki as they root for her contracts, with the matriarch marking her territory.

As a potential business deal rears its head, Nish finds himself going head-to-head with Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

Suki cautions Nish to not clash with the Mitchells but Nish continues to go rogue from his wife's advice and even recruits their youngest son Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) to aid him in his schemes.

As the Panesars go to war with the Mitchells, Phil ends up furiously entering the Panesar home to confront Nish - prompting Suki to back up her husband to Phil.

However, Phil soon strikes back at Nish by having an intruder attack the Minute Mart, leaving both Nish and Suki shaken.

In response, Eve steps in to try and sort out the incredibly messy situation, while Suki confronts Nish about his behaviour leading to a fiery row.

As the pair clash, Eve overhears their disagreement and later heads to the Minute Mart to comfort Suki amid the strife in her life. Will this lead to the reconciliation that Eve craves?

(L-R) Steve McFadden as Phil Mitchell, Jessie Wallace as Kat Slater, Navin Chowdhry as Nish Panesar and Balvinder Sopal as Suki Kaur Panesar in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As the week comes to a close, Nish puts his plan into action to solidify his hold on the Panesar empire and this all leads to a sit-down lunch for Nish and Suki with Phil and his fiancée Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace).

How will Suki react to what her husband has in store?

