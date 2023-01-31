Meanwhile, Zack Hudson's (James Farrar) HIV medication causes the dad-to-be to suffer side effects, just as pregnant Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) needs him the most. As for Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), it's just another day with another feud - but will he regret taking on Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry)?

There's an almighty shock for terminally ill Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) next week, as long-lost mum Emma Harding (Patsy Kensit) makes her presence known - before dropping quite the bombshell. But what's in store for Lola?

Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) backtracks over new lodger Jed (Bradley Jaden), while Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) contemplates the future without her beloved Mick (Danny Dyer).

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 6th - 9th February 2023.

7 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Lola Pearce-Brown hears a shocking truth from mum Emma Harding

Danielle Harold as Lola Pearce-Brown in EastEnders. BBC

Lola is called into her daughter Lexi's (Isabella Brown) school over reports that an unknown adult has attacked her classmate Maisie for picking on Lexi about her mum's ailing health. Fearing that her online vlogging may be to blame, Lola worries for the safety of herself and her family. But there's a further shock when, at the salon, Nicole's true identity is revealed, turning Lola's world upside down.

Later, Lola's mum Emma turns up on her doorstep as an unwelcome visitor. It's not long before Lola makes a huge discovery about her past. What does Emma reveal? EastEnders is keeping this mysterious secret under wraps until transmission, but what will this mean for Lola's relationship with the mum she's never known, and will she be able to accept the truth?

More like this

2. Before her health takes another turn

Lola's health takes a turn for the worse. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

After realising that her new salon client is none other than her absent mother, Lola is overcome with emotion, and growing weaker from the gruelling treatment for her brain tumour. She's checked over by a doctor at home when husband Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) and grandfather Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) become concerned.

After the latest revelation, though, Lola agrees to meet Emma for lunch, inviting Jay along when she senses his hesitation. At The Vic, Emma seems determined to progress her relationship with Lola, keen to make up for lost time. The pair even end up looking through old photos; but this causes Lola to lose track of time and almost miss Lexi's school presentation. After a chat with Jay and Billy, Lola concludes that she's spreading herself too thin, and decides to cut down on the amount of time she spends with Emma. How will Emma react? And is Lola's condition deteriorating faster than expected?

3. Zack Hudson's medication causes side effects...

Zack suffers side effects after starting his medication. BBC

Having finally picked up his medication following his diagnosis, Zack begins taking it. But he's riddled with guilt that he still hasn't told Whitney the truth - while Whit is coming to terms with the news over their baby's health. As Zack tries to support her, though, he begins to suffer side effects from the medication.

Struggling, Zack breaks down to sister Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), who is oblivious to his situation but knows something is going on. Still feeling ashamed, Zack can't bring himself to confide in Sharon that he has HIV. But instead, he reveals Whitney's recent Omphalocele diagnosis, and Sharon shares wise words of advice from her own experiences as a parent. She vows to support Zack as she encourages him to fight for Whit and their child. This leaves Zack feeling lighter, but can he commit to being there for Whit?

4. ... while Whitney Dean worries for their baby

Whitney Dean worries for her baby in EastEnders. BBC

Zack convinces Whitney to visit the hospital for additional testing after their news. Later in the week, Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) can tell something is wrong with Whit; but when quizzed in front of fellow housemates Finlay (Ashley Byam) and Felix Baker (Matthew Morrison), Whitney doesn't offer any details of her situation. They host a movie night to distract her, only to be interrupted by a visitor...

When she misplaces her scan photo at home, Whit is frantic, and she breaks down in front of Chelsea and reveals everything. Chelsea comforts her friend, and shares advice after her own experience with son Jordan, who was born premature. EastEnders has confirmed that Whitney and Zack's unborn child will be diagnosed with Edwards' Syndrome, and the BBC soap is working closely with two charities to raise awareness of the condition.

5. Phil Mitchell and Nish Panesar square up

Nish and Phil may be the Square's next enemies. BBC

Some things never change in EastEnders - and just as Phil has closed one chapter after a lengthy feud with DCI Keeble (Alison Newman), along comes the next one! Nish is keen to expand the Panesar empire, and he enlists the help of Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) to reassess their current businesses. But, with Eve and Nish's wife Suki (Balvinder Sopal) sharing a secret connection, Suki is irritated to find both Eve and Nish looking through her business contracts. She reminds her family that she is in charge, but the tension rises when Nish and Phil hold a meeting at the Mitchell household, as a possible new business deal comes into question.

Suki warns Nish to stay away from the Mitchells; but he ignores her advice, roping in their son Vinny (Shiv Jalota) for a new plan. The two men go behind Suki's back to wage war on the Mitchells, and soon Phil is storming over to the Panesars' to accuse Nish of something. Suki defends her husband, and gives him an alibi. But later, the Minute Mart is turned upside down by an intruder, and it looks like revenge has been taken. Nish and Suki are rattled, so Eve steps in to help clear up the mess while Suki confronts Nish. Eve hears the blazing row, and later heads over to console Suki. Will Suki be grateful for Eve's support?

Meanwhile, Nish is still determined to reaffirm his position as head of the family empire, and puts his plan into action. Phil and his fiancée Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) arrive for a tense lunch with Suki and Nish to discuss business - but what does Nish have up his sleeve? Who will come out on top as he fearlessly takes on Phil?

6. Sonia Fowler has a change of heart over Jed

Sonia Fowler walks in on lodger Jed in EastEnders BBC

Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) is still jealous of Sonia's free-spirited new lodger Jed, who proves an instant success with the locals when he sets up a community text group. Reiss heads over to Sonia's to front out the situation, but is left stunned by what he sees. What has he walked in on? Later, Sonia heads to The Vic to reassure Reiss on recent events. Reiss convinces her that it's time Jed moved on, but Sonia struggles to find the right moment to let Jed know he needs to leave. But when Reiss manages to find a way to evict Jed, Sonia is touched by his support. Will their relationship blossom?

7. Linda Carter's new heartbreak

Kellie Bright as Linda Carter in EastEnders. BBC

Although landlady Linda has found the strength to return to her rightful place behind the bar, she's of course still broken-hearted over the loss of her Mick. And as she prepares to face her first Valentine's Day since Mick's disappearance, Linda will be feeling his absence more than ever as she marks the occasion alone. What's next for Linda? Well, producer Chris Clenshaw has already teased a story for the character that's billed as new territory for EastEnders.

You can read more about Edwards' Syndrome on the NHS website, or visit SOFT UK and Antenatal Results and Choices for help and support. EastEnders is working closely with Brain Tumour Research and Macmillan Cancer Support on Lola's storyline, and you can find help and support by visiting the above websites. For help, support and guidance around HIV, visit the Terrence Higgins Trust charity website.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Soaps hub.

