The Les Miserables actor will portray the character Jed in the BBC One soap as Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) takes on a new lodger to help with her finances.

Sonia has been facing money issues after inheriting step-grandmother Dot Branning's house but being footed with an unaffordable inheritance tax bill.

Thankfully, the nurse's new love interest Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) is on hand and suggests that she gets a lodger to help.

Sonia soon goes hunting for a lodger whilst also swooning over her time spent with Reiss to Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) who suggests that maybe Reiss was keen to be her lodger.

It looks like Reiss could be asked as prospective lodgers don't fit the bill for Sonia - until she meets Jed.

Free spirit Jed is a hit with Sonia until a situation arises that almost leaves the nurse doubting her choice.

However, despite any hopes that Reiss might have of Jed not lasting as her new housemate, Jed soon turns things around.

Bradley Jayden as Jed and Natalie Cassidy as Sonia Fowler in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Ultimately, Reiss feels jealous as the outgoing Jed continues to charm Sonia. Do we smell a love triangle brewing in Dot's old house?

Actor Jaden has also appeared on stage in Shrek the Musical, Wicked, and Ghost the Musical and makes his EastEnders debut on Tuesday 31st January 2023.

Jed is the latest guest character introduced to the soap following the castings of Hollyoaks veteran Fabrizio Santino as Zack's old friend Brett Nelson and the legendary Patsy Kensit as Lola Pearce's long-lost mother Emma Harding.

Jonny Freeman as Reiss Colwell in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Actress Natalie Cassidy recently teased a return for some more comedic storylines for put-upon Sonia.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press in December, Cassidy commented: "It's so clever what the writers and Chris [Clenshaw, executive producer] have done because Sonia has been a bit miserable. Yeah, not only miserable but she's had a lot going on.

"You have to remember she's a nurse. She works really hard... Dot's not been around and saying goodbye to Dot and being very, very upset and having this little shining beacon of light coming in is going to be a step forward. I feel like it's going to be a really exciting time.

"And I won't give too much away because we can't, but what I would say is the stuff that I've been doing lately, I really feel like you're seeing the comedic side of Sonia come back, and the light, and I really enjoyed playing that because I've not done it for a while and I think it's really special. Reiss is gonna bring that out more."

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and is on BBC iPlayer from 6am.

