The character is introduced this coming week as the late Dot Branning's great-nephew who comes to Walford for her funeral.

The emotional funeral episodes, directed by Richard Lynn, come following the death of Dot's iconic actress June Brown at the age of 95 earlier this year and sees the characters of Albert Square gather to mourn Dot's passing.

At the head of the mourners is Dot's beloved step-granddaughter Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) who swiftly makes a connection with Reiss.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press at a screening of Dot's funeral episode, actor Freeman discussed Reiss's arrival in the soap.

Freeman revealed: "In terms of my first day - it's not filmed in sequence - and in my very first scene I met Richard the director and Natalie.

"And yeah, I mean, I found myself by Albert Square, standing over a car with the Queen Vic behind Sonia from EastEnders. So I thought it was pretty surreal. I mean, that's pretty much the weirdest introduction to any job anyone could ever have."

It could be pretty daunting to join such an iconic soap and as a relative of such an iconic character, but Freeman saw himself as more honoured than anything else.

Jonny Freeman as Reiss Colwell - the new man in Sonia's life BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Freeman explained: "The truth is, it's actually a bit of luck because I think whatever job you do, when you start a new job it's tricky. Unless you're you know, not very nice, people are doing the job and you're moving into it and you hope it goes well and you hope everyone's nice.

"And behind all that [on EastEnders], in every department, cast, crew, everyone, directors - they care about the show. And people might not think there's time for people to do that. But when you join something like that it makes your job easy.

"The writers, everyone, is so passionate that you feel inspired every moment you're there. So it's a privilege. And to join [at] this sort of time is all the luckier because I think it was a time when the cast were reflecting on June. And they're sort of positioning the show.

"So I was getting fast-tracked into people's experiences in a way that might take me a lot longer because people were reminiscing and of course, they've shot on location. So there were a lot of actors there for a few days of shooting, so I was very lucky."

Reiss and Sonia first meet outside the Queen Vic pub after Dot's funeral BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

He continued: "Richard came up to me, because for my character, their narrative is he's on his own. You know, his late granddad is 10 years dead, he used to go on about Dot, so he's going to pay his respects. We already knew that three of June's kids were going to be there, Richard came up and said, 'Do you mind if they sit with you?'

"And so I had this extraordinary experience of not only getting fast-tracked to meet all these cast members, but sitting with three of June's kids and, you know, they were delightful and it's a credit to the show.

"Not only that they were considered to be a part of it, but that they wanted to come and I won't lie to you there was a time - and I had already filmed a lot of my scenes then - but I suddenly thought if I was just a bloke at Dot Cotton or Dot Branning's funeral, I guess it's a pretty bloody good couple of days out."

Teasing what fans can come to expect from Reiss Colwell and his relationship with Sonia Fowler, Freeman made clear that his character is a little socially awkward.

"I guess he's introduced to the Square and there's a spark with Sonia and I wouldn't say he's a human dynamo, but he's got a good heart," revealed Freeman.

"And I guess what's to come is to see whether he can navigate his way through fairly basic social interactions to come out a winner or all alone, but I guess that's the big reveal down the line."

Reiss is first seen in the background of Monday's funeral episode (12th December 2022), but has his first scenes with Sonia in Tuesday's instalment (13th December 2022).

Could Reiss be the unexpected man of Sonia's dreams?

Natalie Cassidy as Sonia Fowler at Dot's funeral in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw added about Reiss: "I mean, it's absolutely lovely to have another, you know, a relative of Dot's in the show. I think Reese is a very unique character that we're very excited about."

Discussing the character's shyness, Clenshaw added of Reiss: "He's a little nervous. He's a little anxious. He's a little socially awkward. But... there's a real spark immediately between Reiss and Sonia. And I think he comes into Sonia's life at the very right time."

Actress Natalie Cassidy also teased that it's a lighter chapter for Sonia with Reiss's arrival, noting: "It's absolutely what Chris has just said. It's so clever what the writers and Chris have done, because Sonia has been a bit miserable. Yeah, not only miserable but she's had a lot going on.

"You have to remember she's a nurse. She works really hard. She's got Dotty on her case all the time, Dot's not been around and I just feel saying goodbye to Dot and being very, very upset and having this little shining beacon of light coming in is going to be a step forward. I feel like it's going to be a really exciting time.

"And I won't give too much away because we can't, but what I would say is the stuff that I've been doing lately, I really feel like you're seeing the comedic side of Sonia come back, and the light, and I really enjoyed playing that because I've not done it for a while and I think it's really special. Reiss is gonna bring that out more."

