The iconic actress died earlier this year at the age of 95 , having last appeared in the BBC One soap in January 2020.

The children of actress June Brown appear in her character Dot Branning's funeral episode of EastEnders .

At the beginning of December, Dot Branning was revealed to have died off-screen in Ireland and now on Monday (12th December 2022), Albert Square will say goodbye to the iconic chain-smoking gossip with a heart of gold.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press at a screening event for the episode, executive producer Chris Clenshaw confirmed that June Brown's children had been contacted regarding the episodes and even requested to make a small appearance.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Discussing the emotional instalment, Clenshaw revealed: "We knew that we couldn't put it off for much longer, and as we started to discuss the episodes we of course spoke to June's family, who also knew that this is what their mother would have wanted.

"In fact, June's children, named Sophie and Billy, knew how much EastEnders meant to their mother, so much that they requested to attend Doc's funeral to say their goodbyes, which was absolutely lovely for all of those involved.

"You know, stories were shared throughout the day, which was just gorgeous."

The congregation at the funeral of Dot Branning in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The pair are briefly seen seated in the funeral ceremony on the same row as Dot's great-nephew Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman).

Clenshaw later added: "So they approached us and asked if they could be part of the episode, and we thought it was a lovely idea."

He went on to say that the pair had a "kind of wonderful day" because the cast was "reminiscing and sharing stories about June and which I think they thought was just lovely. So it was a really nice time."

More like this

In addition to the soap's regulars attending the funeral and the wake for Dot, some old faces are returning for the episodes, including Colin Russell (Lord Michael Cashman), Mary Smith (Linda Davidson), Lofty Holloway (Tom Watt), Disa O'Brien (Jan Graveson), Barry Clark (Gary Hailes), and Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa).

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.