Meanwhile, Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) suffers another setback in the battle with her brain tumour - how will she and her loved ones cope? Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) heads home and is faced with news of all that he's missed, but his fiancée Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) is distracted over her persistent ex, Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) .

Wedding bells are ringing in Walford, but it's clear that Mick Carter's (Danny Dyer) heart isn't with his bride Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks). Mick's mum Shirley (Linda Henry) is also onto devious Janine's lies, but can she expose her deception in time?

Former teenage sweethearts Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen) and Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) could be set for yet another chance at love, while this generation's youngsters, Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) and Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega), share a happy moment.

Here are all your EastEnders Christmas spoilers for 19th - 22nd December 2022.

8 EastEnders Christmas spoilers

1. Shirley Carter plays detective over Janine Butcher

Shirley (Linda Henry, right) is determined to take down Janine. BBC

With Mick suggesting they move away, Janine is upset about the prospect - but Mick reassures his wife-to-be and promises to tell ex-wife Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) soon. But Shirley soon overhears Janine on the phone making secret arrangements with someone called Steve. As Janine breaks the news to daughter Scarlett (Tabitha Byron) that they'll be leaving The Vic, the young girl worries that Mick will discover Janine's lies and that their happy future will be ruined. As Janine insists that Mick must never find out, Shirley has heard their conversation!

Shirley quizzes Scarlett about Janine's secret, but doesn't get anywhere. However, she then sees Janine taking another mystery call. That evening, Shirl plans to watch Die Hard, and Scarlett is horrified to see the hidden photo of Frankie flutter out of the DVD case. Scarlett makes a grab for it and hides it in her diary, and Linda later advises Shirley to drop her vendetta and accept Mick's marriage. But Shirl replies that Janine is up to something, and we see her continue to spy on her as she follows Janine when she slips out. Does Shirley have enough proof to stop the wedding?

2. Will Mick Carter wed Janine Butcher?

Mick (Danny Dyer) is still in love with ex-wife Linda (Kellie Bright). BBC

While his mum plots, there's already a big obstacle in the way of Mick saying "I do" to Janine - he still loves Linda, and he's not the only one who knows it. At The Vic, Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) helps Janine with her dress, and tells her she doesn't have to get married just because she's pregnant.

Meanwhile, Mick and Ricky prepare to head out for Mick's stag do, and when Callum Highway (Tony Clay) joins the party, he tries to talk to Mick about his lingering feelings for Linda, but Mick continues to insist that he will be marrying Janine.

As the big day dawns, Mick asks everyone to leave so he can make some finishing touches alone. Linda arrives, and she offers him a final way out of his wedding to Janine. What will Mick decide? At the registry office, Janine waits for her groom, but will he show up? Will the pair be joined or doomed in matrimony? Well, Shirley isn't the only one who could destroy the bride...

3. Christmas return of Jada Lennox brings about Janine Butcher's downfall?

Kelsey Calladine-Smith as Jada Lennox in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

When Zack Hudson (James Farrar) tells Linda that Jada Lennox (Kelsey Calladine-Smith) has offered to bring Alyssa to Sharon Watts's (Letitia Dean) for Christmas Day, she is not happy. But when Zack reminds Linda how much Sharon misses her granddaughter, Linda angrily says she'll make herself scarce, not wanting to be near Jada after the bad blood between them. But with Jada's role in Linda's troubles all down to Janine, could Jada reveal the truth during her visit?

4. New tragedy for Lola Pearce

There's more tragic news for Lola (Danielle Harold) and Jay (Jamie Borthwick). BBC

Lola and boyfriend Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) go to see the specialist about the clinical trial that Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) found. But Dr Cunningham breaks the news that it's too soon to try this route, and warns Lola that miracles are rare. Later, Ben is left broken to hear that it was a waste of time, and Lola feels awful when she ends up snapping at their daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown).

Jay tells Ben that they have to make this Christmas unforgettable, as it might be the last one they ever have together. As the week continues, Lola and Lexi have made up and they start plaiting each other's hair. But Lexi is horrified when her mum's hair comes out in her hand, and Lola is devastated to contemplate the dark future ahead.

As she discusses her hair loss with Jay, he promises he'll always love her. Lola later talks to boss Denise Fox (Diane Parish), asking to return to work - she's not going down without a fight.

5. Phil Mitchell returns

Steve McFadden as Phil Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC

DCI Keeble (Alison Newman) pays Kat a visit and demands that she gets Phil home, or she'll bring him back in handcuffs. Soon, the man in question has made his return, and Kat is angry when she learns why he is really back. Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) confronts Phil about not being there when he needed him, revealing Lola's heartbreaking diagnosis. Phil is horrified, but there is soon worse to come. Does this have something to do with Kat, or is there more to it?

Whatever happens, Phil later puts his foot down when Alfie wants Kat and their sons to attend the Christmas fundraiser. At The Arches, Alfie stands up to Phil over the boys - will he regret it? How will Phil react over the missing money, and is he about to lose Kat to her ex? It's looking more likely...

6. Kat Slater is torn over Alfie Moon after panto drama

Kat (Jessie Wallace) is torn between Alfie (Shane Richie) and Phil (Steve McFadden). BBC

Before Phil makes his presence known again, Alfie is already in a foul mood as he prepares for the pantomime - all because Kat hasn't been cast opposite him as Snow White. But when Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) suddenly falls ill, Alfie begs Kat to step into the role after all. Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) and Felix Baker (Matthew Morrison) are fighting over solos, Harvey Monroe's (Ross Boatman) costume is too tight but all Alfie wants to do is rehearse the kiss between the Prince and Snow White.

Kat refuses to kiss him, and the cast are blindsided by the last minute changes to the script and Kat and Alfie have to improvise. Alfie makes a big speech for the finale which is clearly about his love for Kat, and he goes to kiss Snow White - but will she let him? After the show, Kat demands Alfie explains himself about going in for a kiss when she said no. Alfie seems to be painting himself in a very bad light here...

The next day, Kat wakes with a hangover to find Alfie in the kitchen in high spirits, and they argue. Son Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) walks in and runs off upset; and later, the youngster remarks that Kat seems much happier around Alfie. Feeling that Tommy is unsettled, Kat asks Alfie to leave. Alfie is gutted, but Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) tells him he needs to earn back his place in Kat's life, and Alfie comes up with a plan. Kat, meanwhile, confides in Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) about being torn between Phil and Alfie. At home, she is thrilled and emotional over Alfie's grand gesture, and agrees to a magical Moon family Christmas. Is she on the verge of breaking things off with Phil?

7. Ricky Butcher and Sam Mitchell to get back together?

Is love in the air again for Ricky Butcher and Sam Mitchell? BBC

Ricky and Sam have a row in The Vic about her looking down on him, and he tells her she's a loser in love. Sam rushes out, and Ricky eventually decides to track her down and apologise. In the café, Sam concedes that Ricky is right, and later, he wins a second date with Sam. How will they get on? Is this a sign that the former couple could make yet another go of their on/off relationship? Whether it's built to last or not, it's a classic form of nostalgia for fans, as the connection between these two spans across three decades.

8. Denzel Danes wins over Amy Mitchell

Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) surprises Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) in EastEnders. BBC

Skint teen Denzel Danes wants to get Amy Mitchell a Christmas present, so Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) suggests a mix tape. Initially scorning the idea, Denzel eventually gets on board and makes a playlist for Amy. She is thrilled, and Patrick tells Denzel's dad Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) that his son's happiness is down to his advice. Not modest at all, Patrick! Are things finally looking up for Amy after a troubled time?

EastEnders is working closely with Brain Tumour Research and Macmillan Cancer Support on Lola's storyline, and you can find help and support by visiting the above websites.

