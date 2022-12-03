Meanwhile, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) is unnerved by the return of Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) as she worries that her secret will be exposed. As for Mick Carter (Danny Dyer), he still finds himself torn between ex-wife Linda and current fiancée Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks). What's Janine's next move?

There's a sad day on the way in Walford, as the residents prepare to say a final goodbye to Dot Branning (June Brown) . As Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) struggles, she is joined by some old faces - and viewers will be updated on their lives.

As he gears up for panto season, Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) sees signs that his beloved soulmate, Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) may not be as happy with Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) as she makes out. Is he right? Also, Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) is determined to stay positive that Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) can recover from her illness.

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 12th - 15th December 2022.

6 EastEnders spoilers

1. Mourners gather for Dot's funeral

Sonia gives Dot's eulogy. BBC

On the morning of Dot's funeral, Sonia still hasn't written the eulogy. Then Lauren Branning arrives and joins Sonia and Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) to reminisce about Dot. Sonia admits her writer's block, and as she searches for inspiration she takes the spare key to the laundrette. Inside, she is found by Martin Fowler (James Bye), who encourages Sonia to speak from the heart.

Later, the locals line the streets to watch as Dot's coffin arrives in Albert Square, and her family are overwhelmed to see the outpouring of love for Dot as she leaves Walford for the last time. Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) is surprised and delighted to see Colin Russell (Lord Michael Cashman) arrive to pay his respects to Dot, while Mary Smith (Linda Davidson) and Disa O'Brien (Jan Graveson) are also at the church.

Lofty Holloway (Tom Watt) turns up late, just as Sonia starts her eulogy. After the service, Jack pays tribute to Dot as his father Jim's (John Bardon) true love. Sonia bumps into Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman), who explains that he is Dot's great-nephew. They end up chatting over tea, only to be interrupted when Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) brings the wake to the house.

At the end of an emotional day, Sonia shares a moment with Reiss. Has Dot's passing brought new romance into Sonia's life? She later asks Reiss to stick around for Dot's will reading, fearing she will be made homeless if Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) inherits the house. What will Dot's final wishes be?

2. The locals catch up with old friends

Jan Graveson as Disa O'Brien in EastEnders BBC

Amid Dot's send-off, Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) is surprised to see Disa, and the pair share a hug. As Disa says she has a lot to thank Dot for, Kathy reflects on how Dot took people into her home over the years when others had turned their backs - including Disa and Donna, Kathy's late long-lost daughter.

Meanwhile, Felix Baker (Matthew Morrison) gives directions to Dot's house to a man in a posh car. When Kathy leaves the wake with Colin, she recognises the driver as Barry Clark (Gary Hailes). What's new in their lives? And what might we learn about Disa, as well as Mary and Lofty? It's also been a while since we saw Lauren, so how is she faring? Well, she certainly makes her mark...

3. Linda Carter panics over Lauren Branning's presence

Linda panics that Lauren is onto her. BBC

With Linda having managed to keep absent ex-lover Max Branning (Jake Wood) in the dark about the fact that he is baby Annie's father, she is worried to come face to face with Lauren during Dot's wake. Will Lauren work out the truth? Whether she knows about Annie or not, Lauren gives Linda a talking-to for breaking her dad's heart. But will Linda be able to keep her secret under wraps in the long term?

4. Janine Butcher gives Mick Carter an ultimatum

Will Mick marry Janine? BBC

Janine presses Mick to tell Linda about their imminent wedding, but Mick wants to wait until after the funeral. Spiteful Janine asks Kathy to cater their reception, knowing that Linda is in full earshot. As Mick later blurts out his wedding news, Linda reveals she already knows and if he's happy, she will be happy for him. But is he?

Fed up with Linda's ties to The Vic, Janine demands that Mick buys Linda out. She continues to push him on the subject, and after chatting to Linda, Mick tells Janine that he can't take the pub away from her as it will send her into a downward spiral. But when Mick suggests an alternative, what will it be? And how will Janine react?

5. Will Kat Slater remain committed to Phil Mitchell?

Is Kat happy with Phil? BBC

Kat and Alfie reminisce about Nana Moon as they recall her dying wish that they would be together. Later, Kat is frustrated when Phil refuses to pick up her calls, prompting Alfie to quiz her on whether she's truly happy about marrying Phil. What will Kat reply?

Later, Kat and Sharon end up in a row, but eventually, they bond over the challenges of being Phil's other half. Kat tells Sharon she can find love again, but Sharon says she doesn't need a man.

Meanwhile, Alfie starts the pantomime auditions, planning to cast Kat as Snow White opposite himself as the Prince. When Kat doesn't show up, it's Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) who wows everyone with her audition. As Kat finally arrives, Alfie tries to give her the role, but Sharon overrules him and offers it to Honey.

Will Alfie ever win back Kat's heart, or is it time for him to give up hope?

6. Ben Mitchell hopes for a miracle for Lola Pearce

Ben is holding out for a miracle. BBC

Ben recently raised the cash for Lola to see a brain specialist by selling The Arches, in the hopes that she will qualify for a trial that could save her life. Lola was sadly informed that her brain tumour is terminal, but she refused to stop fighting the illness.

As Ben discusses Lola's upcoming appointment, he is feeling upbeat and optimistic. But his husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay) is more cautious, knowing that this may not work out. Will Ben's efforts pay off, or must the family accept that they are going to lose Lola?

EastEnders is working closely with Brain Tumour Research and Macmillan Cancer Support on Lola's storyline, and you can find help and support by visiting the above websites.

