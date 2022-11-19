The character was diagnosed only recently, and underwent an operation to try and treat the cancer. Sadly, Lola learned shortly afterwards that the surgery was unsuccessful , meaning that she is terminally ill.

Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) will be given new hope that she can survive her brain tumour in upcoming EastEnders scenes.

Desperate not to give up so she can stay by young daughter Lexi's (Isabella Brown) side, Lola has vowed to beat her illness. But as she struggles to explain to Lexi that she still has cancer, Lexi's father Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) reveals he has found a possible treatment to save Lola's life.

Speaking about Lola's journey so far as well as Ben's news, star Harold said: "At first, Lola mistakenly heard that she was fine from Jay but then the doctor has delivered the real news: [they] didn’t manage to get the tumour out.

"Ben has then found out some information about a treatment abroad, so it’s a bit of a crazy mix of emotions as to what this means, and what will happen."

Danielle Harold as Lola Pearce in EastEnders.

Asked whether Lola believes that this could work, the actress explained: "Ben has done some research and found out about a possible treatment in America that might save her life. She is very much of the mindset that ‘I can beat this, and it can be cured.’

"This is the only positive news that she’s hearing and she’s warmed that Ben is willing to pay for it, too."

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Viewers will have to keep watching to see what happens next, but Harold revealed that she's pleased to be able to hold on to Lola's best character traits throughout this story.

"It’s really nice because your character is your character, and for her to keep her strength, resilience and feistiness in this storyline was so important to me. I’m really glad that EastEnders have written it this way and kept Lola really strong, because that’s who she is."

With EastEnders working together with Macmillan Cancer Support, the BBC soap has been praised by the charity for its "moving" portrayal of Lola's brain tumour diagnosis.

EastEnders is working closely with Brain Tumour Research and Macmillan Cancer Support on Lola's storyline, and you can find help and support by visiting the above websites.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.