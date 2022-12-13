The BBC soap pulled out all the stops to honour not only beloved mainstay Dot, but also late actress, the incomparable June Brown, as the star's children made an appearance in the congregation. And this instalment was dedicated entirely to the both of them, as Dot's loved ones gathered with all the residents of Albert Square to send her off in style.

We've been expecting it for some time now, but as EastEnders paid tribute to iconic character Dot Branning in last night's emotional extended episode (12th December), we were still unprepared for just how powerful the final goodbye would be.

From the horse and carriage, to the cameos and poignant sharing of memories about the unique, chain-smoking, tomato juice-drinking busybody that so many of us have grown up with, this was every inch the fitting tribute we were hoping for.

We had been given rather a lot of early information on this special instalment - except, notably, for the brief appearance of a furtive Ian Beale, last seen in January 2021 after fleeing Walford in shame. It just wouldn't have felt right without Ian's presence, after he shared so many years of friendship with Dot.

Lauren Branning reunited with Sonia Fowler and Whitney Dean to attend Dot's memorial service. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

There was a fond blast from the past when a struggling Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) listened to Dot's tape, which featured the message she recorded for husband Jim Branning (John Bardon) during Brown's famous BAFTA-nominated performance.

Of course, the next stop ahead of the funeral service had to be Dot's beloved laundrette - which Sonia revealed that sneaky Dot had kept the keys for. As Sonia's ex-husband and close friend Martin Fowler (James Bye) offered her a pep talk over the eulogy, she was able to carry on with the difficult day.

Martin, whose mother Pauline (Wendy Richard) had worked at the laundrette with Dot, then took a private moment to reflect as he looked around, head clearly filled with reminders of both women.

One of the most touching things about Dot's farewell was that it wasn't just heartbroken Sonia who couldn't take in the fact that she had gone. Each and every character looked genuinely lost at the thought of Dot no longer being around.

Adam Woodyatt reprised his role as Ian Beale in EastEnders. BBC

That's a sentiment that must resonate with those who knew June Brown, too, as a number of former co-stars returned especially to film Dot's send-off.

In the church, the traditional service was halted as Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa), Disa O'Brien (Jan Graveson) and Lofty Holloway (Tom Watt) stood up alongside current Walford residents Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) to offer heartfelt anecdotes of their memories of Dot.

More like this

At this point, EastEnders' dialogue seamlessly took a moment to remember Her Majesty The Queen. While discussing Dot's warmth and compassion, her biggest qualities, including her sense of duty and sacrifice, were compared to those of Queen Elizabeth II.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The scene felt natural, with the shared generation of both Dot and the late Queen being linked to their resilience. It was a welcome way to reflect on the loss of the nation while also respecting the legacy of one of soap's best-loved legends.

The plaque on Dot Branning's coffin in EastEnders BBC

As Dot's friends and family watched her coffin being lowered into the ground, a packet of her signature cigarettes was thrown in too, while the camera panned over various mementos of Dot's life. Her voice - always a comforting presence - could also be heard aptly discussing how short life can be.

She was buried beside her best friend Ethel Skinner (Gretchen Franklin); and as EastEnders fans have come to expect, a special soundtrack was present as Dot was laid to rest.

Composer Simon May, who is responsible for the show's memorable tunes, delivered a new version of 'Julia's Theme'. The moving music, named 'Dot's Theme', provided us with the perfect way to say goodbye.

The phrase 'end of an era' is used so frequently now, but in this case it's the only way to describe tonight's EastEnders. Farewell, Dot and June. We'll miss you.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.