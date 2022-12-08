Following the death of beloved actress June Brown at the age of 95 earlier this year, the BBC One soap will say an emotional farewell to Dot Branning (previously Cotton) next week.

A special version of the EastEnders theme tune will air as part of Dot Branning's funeral.

However, there is a musical tribute on the way for viewers as a special theme has been composed for the event.

Composer Simon May, who created the iconic original EastEnders theme song, returned to deliver the special Dot's Theme which plays out Monday's funeral episode (12th December 2022).

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Of course, Dot's Theme is not the first instance of an altered version of the EastEnders theme tune.

Fans are more than aware of Julia's Theme, an alternative and more emotive piano rendition that is used to conclude more gentle, poignant or happy conclusions to episodes.

It has been used a total of 71 times across the show's history and was named after one of the show's co-creators, Julia Smith.

Sonia Fowler, Dotty Cotton, Denise Fox, Jack Branning and Martin Fowler say goodbye to Dot. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The last instance of Julia's Theme being used was in March 2022 for the exit of Keegan Baker (Zack Morris) and Tiffany Butcher (Maisie Smith).

There have been other special reworkings of the theme tune too, with Kathy's Theme for the exit of Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) from the soap in 1998, Peggy's Theme for the exit of Peggy Mitchell (Barbara Windsor) in 2010 and then for her death in 2016, and Pat's Theme for the death of Pat Butcher (Pam St Clement) in 2012.

Dot's funeral episode promises to be highly emotional and also features the comebacks of numerous faces from the soap's past whose lives were touched by Dot.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.