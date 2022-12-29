Santino, best known for his role as Ziggy Roscoe in Hollyoaks from 2013 to 2015, is joining the BBC One soap as a new character named Brett.

Former Hollyoaks star Fabrizio Santino has been cast as a face from Zack's past in EastEnders .

The enigmatic figure makes his debut in the BBC One soap on Monday 9th January 2023 just as Zack Hudson (James Farrar) is getting his life together to support Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) who is pregnant with Zack's child.

Zack has been offered a lucrative job on a cruise ship and while Whitney does not want him to go, she is openly supportive of his decision.

However, when Chelsea Atkins (Zaraah Abrahams) speaks with Zack and reveals that Whitney does not want him to leave, he responds with frustration as he wants to provide for their unborn child - but ultimately turns the job down.

Whitney is thrilled when Zack reveals he is staying but he gets the shock of his life when he sees his old acquaintance Brett.

In the aftermath of turning down the cruise shop job, Zack goes for a job as Head Chef at Walford East which will also bring about a pay rise.

Yet, when Zack catches sight of Brett once again, he is shaken and it threatens his promotion.

Fabrizio Santino as Brett in EastEnders BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The same day, Zack feels anxious when he spots his sister Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) interviewing Brett for a job as a Personal Trainer at Crunch Time and warns her off of Brett.

Eventually, Zack has a very heated confrontation with Brett and tries to force him to leave Walford but then Brett drops a bombshell on Zack that will change his life forever.

As the week goes on, Zack is unable to comprehend the news that Brett delivered to him and Sharon grows more worried when she sees Brett hanging around, but Zack tries to reassure her.

Zack, Sharon and Brett in EastEnders BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Later, Zack manages to convince manager Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) for another chance at the Head Chef role at Walford East and Whitney is delighted for him.

When it comes to the upcoming ultrasound, however, Zack appears distracted which upsets Whitney.

As he grows more upset, Zack smashes a glass and cuts himself as he begins to crumble under the weight of what Brett has told him.

James Farrar as troubled Zack Hudson in EastEnders BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As the week comes to a close, Sharon can tell something is very wrong with Zack and reaches out to him and shows support.

Additionally, Chelsea remains unconvinced about Zack's apparent lack of interest in his unborn baby and implores him to resolve things with Whitney,

Finally, Zack remains alone in Walford East when he suffers from an accident and it causes him to break down in tears.

Will Zack be OK and what will it mean for his future with Whitney and their baby?

