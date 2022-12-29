Meanwhile, terminally-ill Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) and Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) have an announcement for their loved ones in the wake of their Christmas engagement . As for Denise Fox (Diane Parish), she is looking to put the spark back into life with Jack Branning (Scott Maslen). But when someone else shows interest, what will it lead to?

Zack Hudson's (James Farrar) worries with Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty), who is carrying his baby , soon pale in comparison to a shocking piece of news. But what has shaken Zack to his core, and will he be able to get through it?

A group of teens cause havoc in Albert Square when alcohol becomes involved, while at the Slaters', Jean (Gillian Wright) celebrates a milestone.

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 9th - 12th January 2023.

6 EastEnders spoilers

1. Zack Hudson is rocked by a bombshell

Fabrizio Santino as Brett in EastEnders BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Zack checks in with Whitney that she's happy for him to take the cruise ship job. Thinking it's what he wants, she tells him to go for it. But Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) finds Zack and reveals that Whit doesn't want him to leave. He's not happy to be pressured by Chelsea, as he only took the job to make money for the baby; but Zack later calms down and turns down the job. Whitney is thrilled, but Zack's happiness is short-lived when he spots an old acquaintance called Brett (Fabrizio Santino).

As the week continues, Zack is on a mission to convince Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) to give him the head chef job and a pay rise at Walford East. Whitney backs him up, but when a rattled Zack spots Brett his day goes horribly wrong. Later, his sister Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) interviews Brett for a job at the gym, but Zack warns her off employing him. During a heated confrontation, Zack tries to scare Brett into leaving. But Brett then drops a bombshell that turns Zack's whole world upside down. What does he say?

2. Will Zack Hudson seek help?

Zack reaches crisis point. BBC

The following day, Zack is in denial about his news, and Sharon is concerned to see Brett hanging around. But Zack promises her he's changed his ways. Whitney is pleased to hear that Zack has convinced Ravi to give him a second chance, but she's left worried by his lack of enthusiasm for the ultrasound.

Broken, Zack goes to the club to drown his sorrows and ends up having a drunken row with Whitney. Afterwards, he continues to drink and, in a fit of rage and fear, smashes a glass and cuts his hand. As Zack breaks down, it doesn't take long for Sharon to work out something is seriously wrong, and she tells him she's there for him. Chelsea isn't buying Zack's change of heart about the baby, and is determined to talk some sense into him. But, alone in Walford East, Zack has an accident and is left sobbing. What is he hiding, and can he find the strength to open up to his loved ones?

3. Lola Pearce makes an announcement

Lola has some news. BBC

Lola is bravely continuing with normal life for as long as she can - including going back to work at the salon. She's soon sick of fiancé Jay and grandfather Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) fussing over her as they worry about her working. Lola tells them that she wants to enjoy all the good in life while she can, and this gives Jay an idea.

Lola is soon inviting her family for a meal, and Billy, Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) and Callum Highway (Tony Clay) brace themselves for an upsetting update about her brain tumour. But instead, Jay and Lola take great delight in announcing their plans. What do they have in mind?

4. Ravi Gulati tries to kiss Denise Fox

Will Denise's head be turned? BBC

After recent events, Denise wants to revive her marriage to Jack, and she gets a makeover from Lola at the salon. Ravi is impressed when a glammed-up Denise arrives at his restaurant to book a table for two. After sending the kids to the cinema, Denise welcomes Jack home and he suggests they make the most of an empty house.

But something must interrupt them as the following day, Jack is in the doghouse with Denise. He offers to take her out for the day, but when the kids trash the house, Jack lashes out at Denise. She crosses paths with Ravi once more as she thanks him for stepping up to help, and the pair bond over parenting struggles.

A row with Amy ends in her accusing Denise of not caring about her, and Jack snaps once again leaving Denise furious. She heads to Peggy's bar alone, where she finds Ravi. He lends her a shoulder to cry on, but after flirting all evening, Ravi goes in for a kiss on the walk home. Will Denise kiss him back, or turn him down?

5. House party drama at Jack and Denise's house

Denzel (Jaden Ladega) and Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Amid Denise and Jack's woes, Ricky Junior (Frankie Day) is annoyed that Jack is more interested in Amy and her problems. Then Amy invites Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) to the house while her parents are out, but she's not happy when he brings along Nugget Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) who has stolen a bottle of vodka from Suki Panesar's (Balvinder Sopal) shop.

When Ravi arrives, the boys are drunk and Ricky Jnr is being sick. Ravi lays down the law and cleans up, and in the aftermath Denzel bunks off school with Amy so he can talk to her, and he begs her to get help over her self-harming. Will she agree? And is that the last teen party we'll see in Walford? Probably not!

6. Jean Slater's big birthday

It's Jean's birthday! BBC

Ahead of her mum's 60th birthday, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) is ranting to Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) about the Panesars putting up her rent. Then the Bap van breaks down, and she worried about how expensive the repairs will be. Daughter Lily (Lillia Turner) overhears Stacey telling Jean that she's not sure how they'll make ends meet.

The next day, Jean's milestone birthday dawns and she bans Stacey from throwing a party as they simply can't afford it. But Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) arrives with flowers, and as he accompanies Jean to work, he comes up with an idea to solve the family's money troubles. But what is his plan?

EastEnders is working closely with Brain Tumour Research and Macmillan Cancer Support on Lola's storyline, and you can find help and support by visiting the above websites.

