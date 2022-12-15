Rita Simons, who played Roxy Mitchell in the soap, has dropped a huge hint about possibly returning from the dead. Yes, you read that right.

As well as eagle-eyed fans putting the possibility of Fatboy being alive out into the universe, another beloved EastEnders character is rumoured to be making a comeback.

It certainly wouldn't be the first time that the soap has relied on that kind of returning storyline – we've seen it before with characters like Dirty Den, after all.

The rumours have been circulating on Twitter after Rita quote-tweeted an old image of her character alongside Amy, now played by Ellie Dadd, her previous on-screen daughter who was born in 2008.

The message was met by one fan saying: "Hopefully you get to share the screen with her one day," with a praying-hands emoji. But another responded: "Roxy died," with an awkward grimacing-face emoji.

Even so, Rita responded with a post that has most definitely sent soap fans into a tailspin. She replied: "So did Cathy. And Den. And Bobby Ewing," alongside a devil emoji.

Of course, the tweet got fans of the BBC soap excited for a potential return of the two Mitchell sisters, who were cousins of Phil Mitchell.

While viewers were treated to a recent flashback special with the Mitchell clan, it seems as though fans can't get enough of the beloved on-screen family.

Starring alongside Samantha Womack as Ronnie, Rita's role as Roxy came to an end with her sister in a 2017 New Year's Day special that saw the two tragically – and controversially – drown in a hotel pool.

While the actor played the role of Roxy for 10 years (from 2007 to 2017), fans have been quick to jump on the rumours, stating: "Bring back Ronnie and Roxy," and "Need ronnie and roxy back in my life bring them back I say."

EastEnders continues tonight (Thursday 15th December) at 7:30pm on BBC One.

