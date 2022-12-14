Characters old and new joined together to pay tribute to her life and times on the BBC soap in what's been a touching week for the continuing drama.

Dot Branning and her late actress June Brown were celebrated in true style on EastEnders this week.

But one eagle-eyed fan spotted a fairly inconspicuous moment from Tuesday 13th December's episode which could hint at a very big return - no, not Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters).

During a scene where newcomer Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) had a look through his great auntie's cards, one, in particular, stood out enough for viewers to read it.

Written in black ink, the card said: "Mrs B - forever in my heart. Arthur x."

While inconspicuous at first, there was one character who always called Dot by her affectionate nickname, Mrs B – and that was Fatboy, played by Ricky Norwood.

Fatboy, whose real name was Arthur Chubb, was not only Dot's good friend, but he was also a fan-favourite who was last seen on Christmas Eve in 2015.

The lovable character was quite brutally killed off in a case of mistaken identity in the feud between the Mitchells and the Hubbards.

Reiss reads a card from "Arthur". BBC

Vincent (Richard Blackwood) discovered Fatboy's necklace, phone and some blood in the boot of a crushed car, and he was presumed dead thereafter, with Vincent even sending fake letters as Fatboy to Dot, explaining that he had gone abroad.

As we know in soap land, if you don't see the body, there's every chance they could still be alive...

Is Fatboy about to make a sensational return to EastEnders?

Fans certainly hope so, as one said: "The card that Reiss was holding at Sonia's said 'Mrs B' from 'Arthur' does that mean Fatboy is alive????"

Of course, Vincent himself is now dead too so there is no one left to send fake cards in Fatboy's name, leaving the hope of a return to linger on.

An EastEnders fan declined to comment when approached by RadioTimes.com.

EastEnders continues on Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

EastEnders continues on Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

