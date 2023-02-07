Meanwhile, the strain on Denise Fox's (Diane Parish) marriage may lead her to cheat. Will she go there with Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara)? Also, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) may have a solution for Linda Carter's (Kellie Bright) worries while Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) hopes to take a step forward on his fresh start.

A familiar face is making their way back to Albert Square in the form of Ryan Malloy (Neil McDermott). Ryan is back due to daughter Lily Slater's (Lillia Turner) underage pregnancy , and not everyone is pleased to see him - but his sister Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) could certainly use his support as she struggles over her baby's health.

Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) is left upset by news of Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal), and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) offers an olive branch to cousin Billy (Perry Fenwick). Will he take it?

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 13th -16th February 2023.

7 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Troubled Whitney drops a bombshell on Ryan

Whitney reveals Lily's pregnancy to Ryan in EastEnders. BBC

As Whitney spends quality time with niece Lily over half-term, the youngster helps out on the clothes stall. But later, Lily begins to ask mum Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) about her biological dad: the absent Ryan. Stacey is incensed that Whit has influenced Lily's questioning, leading the two women to argue. Whitney is frustrated, but agrees to let Stacey tell Ryan about Lily's pregnancy when she's ready. But poor Whit struggles over her own unborn baby's health when the test results are delayed for two more weeks, and the father Zack Hudson (James Farrar) encourages her to confide in her brother.

An emotional Whitney then ends up telling Ryan that his daughter is expecting a baby during the phone call, leading her to head over to break the news to Stacey, who is already coping with an injured back. But before Whit can own up, Stacey hears that her van has been broken into. Ryan pitches up on the Square just as Stacey thinks her day can't get any worse. But what are his intentions?

2. Ryan's return angers Stacey

Stacey Slater clashes with Ryan Malloy in EastEnders. BBC

A shocked Stacey hears Ryan out in the café before a sheepish Lily arrives to see her dad. She enjoys spending time with him, and Ryan offers to contribute financially. Later though, at The Vic, Ryan exchanges harsh words with Ricky Jr's (Frankie Day) parents, Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) and Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), over Lily's situation.

The following day, Ryan, Sam and Ricky Jr head to the hospital to support Lily at her first baby scan, angering Stacey. But before the scan, Ryan drops a bombshell - what does he say? During the scan, Lily and Ricky Jr are overjoyed to see their baby on the screen, but Stacey and Ryan are asked to leave when tensions between the pair boil over into a row.

More like this

Later, Lily is upset with her mum's behaviour towards Ryan, but Stacey reminds Lily that Martin Fowler (James Bye) is her dad and the one who has always been there for her. Eventually, feeling like a burden to Stacey, Lily is conflicted over her family's money worries as she makes a big decision. What does Lily decide, and can Ryan be trusted?

3. Will Denise cheat with Ravi?

Sparks fly between Ravi and Denise in EastEnders. BBC

Hoping to make amends for his recent outbursts, Jack plans a family lunch at Walford East. There's a bumpy start when Sam arrives, having been invited by Ricky Jr, but the extended clan do end up enjoying each other's company. But when Jack learns that Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) is responsible for the bullying Ricky Jr and Lily are facing at school, an argument breaks out between Jack and Ravi. The row continues at home between Jack and Denise, and she storms out to apologise to Ravi.

But sparks are soon flying between Denise and Ravi, and her marriage woes worsen when Jack forgets Valentine's Day. Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) discovers her dad's blunder and she arranges a romantic evening for him and Denise, but following whatever happened the night before, Ravi interrupts Denise while she is getting ready, expressing his desire for her. Denise fights against her lust, but she's heartbroken when she hears Jack telling Sam that Amy was the one to organise their date, rather than him. Will this lead Denise to turn to Ravi and be unfaithful to Jack - or has she already done so?

4. Sharon makes Linda an offer

Sharon offers Linda support - and a solution. BBC

Linda struggles on her first Valentine's Day without her beloved Mick (Danny Dyer), but she's grateful when best pal Sharon helps her prepare for The Vic's celebrations, in her own bid for a distraction on the anniversary of son Denny's death. After a particularly bad night, Linda confides in Sharon that she's had a call from the lawyer: the incarcerated Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) still wants to sell Mick's half of the pub, and as she's his lawful wife there's nothing Linda can do to stop her.

Linda and Sharon try to hatch a plan but it soon becomes clear that Linda may have to sell her half, too. But, wanting to help her friend, Sharon makes Linda an offer she can't refuse. Later, Sharon pursues her plan to buy Mick's half of The Vic - will she be successful? Could Sharon be making her way back behind the iconic bar once more?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

5. Keanu tries to move forward

Keanu spends time with Sharon and their son in EastEnders. BBC

Things have been quiet for Keanu since he helped Phil thwart dodgy DCI Keeble (Alison Newman) - he's no doubt been keeping his head down so that Phil doesn't have a change of heart about letting him roam free! However, next week, Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) invites the wayward Keanu to Peggy's bar, planning to help him get a job. When a drunken customer gets aggressive with Sam and Chelsea, Keanu steps in to save the day. Will this be enough to convince manager Sam to offer him a position?

6. Suki breaks Eve's heart again

Suki's news will devastate Eve in EastEnders. BBC

When Eve overhears Sharon discussing her bid to buy half of the pub, she puts Suki forward as a potential buyer. Eve is hoping to win back Suki's trust after helping the latter's husband Nish (Navin Chowdhry) trick Suki into signing over half of her property empire to son Vinny (Shiv Jalota). But Suki isn't willing to forgive and forget and instead, in The Vic, she announces that she and Nish will be recommitting their marriage vows. This leaves Eve devastated and wondering whether she has lost Suki for good. Is their on/off affair over?

7. Phil reaches out to Billy

Billy sulks over Phil's interference in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Still feeling guilty over almost having Billy sent to prison, Phil arranges a job for Billy when he notices that the latter is struggling for money. Billy is against the offer, and he mouths off at Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden). But Ben persuades him to take the job after all, pointing out that Billy can earn some much-needed cash for granddaughter Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) as her health continues to decline. Will this build bridges between Billy and Phil, too?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.