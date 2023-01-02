Lily Slater learned that she was pregnant in distressing scenes in Monday’s EastEnders .

Despite Stacey’s “complete and utter shock” she was swiftly forced to face reality in the latest episode.

On Monday (2nd January 2023), Stacey spoke with a child protection officer and a social worker about the situation.

As Stacey faced questions about the circumstances that could have led to Lily (Lillia Turner) being sexually active, a horrified Stacey learned that a criminal investigation was being launched due to the illegality of what happened to Lily.

Additionally, safeguarding questions had arisen surrounding Lily’s living circumstances, raising concerns about the men that Lily lives with and the males she comes into contact with.

Stacey was adamant that she trusted all the adult men in Lily’s life and had no knowledge of Lily having a boyfriend her own age or at school either.

As the gravity of the situation weighed on Stacey, she was forced to face Lily when her daughter awoke.

It became clear that Lily was entirely unaware of her medical situation and Stacey had to be the one to break the news to her.

As Lily was horrified at the news, Stacey told her that she was not in trouble and just made clear that they needed to know how this had happened.

When Stacey revealed that Lily would need to undergo further questioning, the young girl broke down in tears as she wanted to stay with her family.

Despite being pressed for answers on who the person is that Lily had had sex with, Stacey was refused answers by her upset daughter.

Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) was forced to face some uncomfortable truths in EastEnders BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Meanwhile, Stacey’s mother Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) remained oblivious to the situation as Stacey’s ex-husband and Lily’s adoptive father Martin Fowler (James Bye) questioned what was going on.

However, Stacey will not be telling Martin straight away.

"Stacey is treading on eggshells," commented actress Lacey Turner. "She needs to find out from Lily how this happened, who the father is, and all the details. But to do that, she needs to build trust with Lily, and if her daughter wants it to be a secret, then Stacey will keep it secret.

"That’s why she doesn’t confide in Martin because she’s just trying to get the information and build that trust and not break it."

Will Stacey find the answers she seeks from Lily?

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One.

