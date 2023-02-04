The comedic actress will join the BBC One soap this Spring for a short guest stint.

'Allo 'Allo! actress Vicki Michelle has been cast in a mystery role in EastEnders .

RadioTimes.com understands that Michelle will star in two episodes.

The Sun first reported the casting with a source commenting: "Bosses are keeping tight-lipped on her role, but she will definitely stir up some drama.

"Producers know she’s a talented actress and will go down a storm with fans."

The paper stated that Michelle will film her role later this month.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to the BBC for comment on this story.

As well as her iconic role as Yvette Carte-Blanche in the hit 1980s sitcom 'Allo 'Allo!, Michelle has also appeared in the reality series I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! and Celebrity Masterchef.

This is not Michelle’s first foray into the world of soap either, having portrayed Patricia Foster from 2007 until 2009 in the ITV soap Emmerdale.

Patricia was the mother of the character Jonny Foster and his husband and popular character Paul Lambert, who married in the first civil partnership in a British soap.

Could Vicki Michelle be playing the secret wife of Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley)? BBC

Fans will no doubt be quick to speculate who Michelle will be playing, with some on Twitter already suggesting the likes of Callum Highway’s (Tony Clay) mother, Reiss Colwell’s (Jonny Freeman) mother, the ex-wife of Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) or, perhaps most explosively, the secret estranged wife of Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley), who is currently engaged to the legendary Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth).

Of course, Michelle may be portraying a character with no connection yet to anyone on Albert Square.

We shall be sure to update you as soon as we know more.

EastEnders continues on Monday at 7.30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

