It wasn't all merry and bright though, as six women were stood around a dead body - with the identity of the deceased a complete mystery.

It was a dramatic night on EastEnders as the BBC soap aired an exciting flash-forward to Christmas Day 2023.

But one thing that caught our eye at RadioTimes.com, was Sharon Watts (played by Letitia Dean) dressed up to the nines in a wedding gown.

As EastEnders viewers know all too well, she isn't even engaged yet! So what happens over the next 10 months to get to this point?

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw teased: "Just as quickly as Sharon and Keanu reunited, she discovered that he and Sam have history too, leaving Sharon newly single.

"However, as we know, Sharon’s wearing a wedding dress at Christmas, so watch out for many twists, turns, and plenty of heartbreak along the way.”

Read on as we dive into the runners and riders for Sharon's next groom-to-be.

Who does Sharon Watts marry in EastEnders at Christmas 2023?

Keanu Taylor

Danny Walters as Keanu Taylor in EastEnders. BBC

Hunky Keanu recently returned to Walford and has made a big impression on Sharon – in Monday 20th February's episode, the pair finally hooked up in the toilets of the Queen Vic. Who said romance was dead?

Smitten Sharon was all for letting her dishy ex back into her life – however, she was devastated to learn he'd been cracking on with Sam Mitchell in a previous life.

Kicking him to the curb, Sharon decided enough was enough, and vowed for men who mistreat women to "get what they deserve".

But with sparks flying between the pair, we'd be surprised if they were really over - it didn't take long for Sharon to soften enough to succumb to Keanu's charms after all. And she is genuinely happy with him.

Is Sharon wearing the wedding dress for Keanu?

Phil Mitchell

Steve McFadden as an angry Phil Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC

Sharon and Phil go together like bread and butter - they just work. And regardless of what they've been through in the past, they always find their way back to each other.

The pair dramatically split in 2020 and we've been praying they would reunite ever since.

While Phil's seemingly happy with Kat Slater, and due to marry on Christmas Day, no less, the stage is set for a dramatic reunion between the iconic couple.

If Kat and Phil were to split, Phil might not want to waste a good wedding, and could choose to marry his sweetheart instead!

We can but dream...

Grant Mitchell

Ross Kemp as Grant Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC

Speaking of which, we're dreaming that Grant will be making his way back to EastEnders for a surprise reunion.

As we previously wrote, now is the right time for Ross Kemp to return to EastEnders after he recently landed a drama role, marking a return to acting.

It would be the ultimate twist to bring back Grant right when Sharon's in the middle of a new fling with Keanu - only to throw her former flame back in the ring!

EastEnders returns at 7:30pm on Tuesday 21st February 2023 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Soaps hub.

