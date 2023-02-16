After several years away from Walford, Ryan returned this week after his sister, Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty), informed him that Lily (Lillia Turner), the daughter he fathered with Stacey, is pregnant.

Stacey was unimpressed as Ryan flashed the cash to impress Lily, and it didn't take long for Lily to start calling him 'dad' for the first time.

Viewers then saw Ryan on the phone to his wife Helen, as they discussed their plan to have Lily come and live with them for good. Ryan ran the plan by Stacey, who firmly refused - but she began to worry that she may have a custody battle on her hands.

Neil McDermott as Ryan Malloy in EastEnders. BBC

Later, Ryan asked Lily directly if she would like to live with him and his wife, and as Lily overheard the Slaters' money woes, she later told Ryan that she wanted to live with him straight away. Ryan explained that it wasn't that simple, as they would have to go through the courts.

Lily then confided in her baby's dad, Ricky Mitchell Jr (Frankie Day), that she had decided to take Ryan's offer. She explained that the spacious house would be great for her and the baby, but Ricky tried to change her mind.

Eventually, Ricky decided that he was moving with Lily, and Stacey was furious when she arrived home to find Ryan with Lily as the youngster packed a bag. When Lily was out of the room, Stacey confronted Ryan for his behaviour.

But he was unaware that Lily was listening nearby as he went on the attack, bad-mouthing Stacey for having three children by three different men, mocking her fast food business and even spouting hateful language over Jean Slater's (Gillian Wright) mental health.

Lily walked in, ordering Ryan to leave. As Ryan continued with the narrative that Lily would still be joining him in Wakefield, she told him she would not be going anywhere as she slammed his spiteful words about Stacey, who she branded the best mum ever.

Ryan left, but returned to make a show of departing Walford once more. Whitney, who had hoped Ryan would stay to help support her, was furious over his behaviour, wishing that she had never called him in the first place.

With that, Ryan unleashed his anger over Stacey banishing him from Lily's life, announcing that he would be cutting down his child maintenance payments to a minimum. Poor Lily watched on upset, as Stacey wondered how she was going to cope now.

Will Ryan be back? EastEnders confirmed the character would only be back for a short stint, but could he make future appearances?

