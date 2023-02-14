Thanks to his sister Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty), Ryan discovered Lily's shocking pregnancy much sooner than her mother Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) wanted him to - and Ryan was soon back in Walford for the first time in 6 years .

Before his arrival, Whit did attempt to explain herself to Stacey, but the pair were interrupted when Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) revealed that 'Stacey's Baps' had been broken into. A strapped-for cash Stacey later explained that they couldn't even try to claim on the insurance because she had cancelled it in favour of using the money for food.

This was the moment that Ryan reappeared, making Stacey's day even more stressful. In the café, the pair caught up on each other's lives as Ryan revealed that he and his wife Helen had just celebrated their anniversary. Ryan offered to contribute financially for Lily and her baby, but a proud Stacey refused.

Then Lily arrived, and Ryan was quick to pay for lunch as he gave Lily a gift card and offered to take her shopping. Lily was thrilled, although Ryan later noted that she had called him by name rather than 'dad' - a sentiment she reserves for Martin Fowler (James Bye).

Stacey, meanwhile, was unimpressed that Ryan was flashing the cash, and in the Vic, she told wife/best mate Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) that Lily hadn't stopped talking about him all day. Eve was supportive, while Ryan spotted Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf), confronting them over letting Lily and their son Ricky Jr (Frankie Day) get into this situation.

Ryan Malloy (Neil McDermott, left) caused a stir when he returned to Walford on Tuesday. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Jack was riled, but Sam managed to pull him away before a showdown ensued. After being introduced to Zack Hudson (James Farrar), Ryan headed home with Whit for the evening - but viewers were soon let in on his true motives.

On the phone with his wife Helen - who clearly didn't mind that she was missing out on a Valentine's date - Ryan checked that she was still on board with their plans. He then explained that Lily would be much better off out of Walford, before vowing that he would play dirty and do whatever it takes to make sure Lily comes to live with them.

Will Ryan's scheme be successful, or will Stacey put a stop to it? There are bound to be fireworks ahead...

