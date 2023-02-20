EastEnders' Gillian Taylforth says flash-forward left cast "stunned"
Actress Gillian Taylforth has revealed her reaction to the epic Christmas 2023 flash-forward and her character Kathy Beale's involvement.
Actress Gillian Taylforth has discussed how stunned she was to learn of the EastEnders flash-forward storyline.
Taylforth's character Kathy Beale is set to marry Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) later this year but remains unaware that he is already married!
Elsewhere, on Monday night (20th February 2023), Kathy comforted a traumatised Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) as she got a chilling reminder of the past.
Then, after a lock-in at the Queen Vic with five other ladies, a flash-forward teased a shocking bloody death is on the way for one of the men in Walford on Sharon Watts' wedding day and Kathy may be guilty of murder!
Now actress Gillian Taylforth has discussed the top-secret storyline for the first time and reveals just how stumped she is to figure out the mystery set to rock Albert Square.
EastEnders has never aired a flashforward scene before. How did you feel when you heard about the story?
Very excited. I thought what a wonderful idea it was. We were all quite inquisitive about what was going to happen, and who it was going to be, and all of us are still none the wiser (laughs)! We're honoured as the six of us to be part of it and we were all looking forward to what awaits us because it’s obviously a storyline in the future. We all sat there quite stunned and thought ‘wow this is going to be great’. I’m chuffed to be part of it, I really am.
How was it filming alongside Letitia, Balvinder, Kellie, Lacey and Diane? Are you all excited to be in this together?
Absolutely, the six of us had such fun. Obviously we’ve got scenes coming for the six of us, and we don’t know anything about them just yet. It was great, they’re all lovely women, and I get on well with all of them, as I do with all of the cast. We haven’t done anything with the six of us all together before with a strong storyline like this, so it was really exciting to be in the episode, but what comes in between we’ll wait to find out (laughs)!
The end of the episode ends in a classic whodunit – can you give us any clues on who you think has done it, and who you think meets their fate?
The six of us get together and think ‘who do you think it is’, ‘who do you think it could be’, ‘what do you think is going to happen’ and we’ve picked our brains and gone through every single male member of the cast, but we still can’t come up with the answer (laughs)!
EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
