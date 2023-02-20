Actress Letitia Dean has no idea what to expect from her Christmas 2023 storyline for Sharon Watts in EastEnders.

However, her life is about to change forever as a flash-forward to Christmas showed.

The iconic character from the BBC One soap is set to be at the centre of a wedding day disaster as a mystery man on the Square ends up dead.

Yet, who is Sharon marrying? Why are six ladies, in particular, all together in the Vic?

Now, actress Letitia Dean has shared her thoughts on the epic new storyline for Sharon Watts.

EastEnders has never aired a flashforward scene before. How did you feel when you heard about the story?

I think we were all really excited about the storyline and to be a part of it. Chris asked us all for a meeting and he explained his vision which we were all really intrigued by. I think we were all just really excited and honoured to be asked, it’s very exciting.

How was it filming alongside Gillian, Balvinder, Kellie, Lacey and Diane? Are you all excited to be in this together?

It was just great. They’re all such fantastic actresses and we always have a great time on set together. We're filming a pretty intense scene but we made sure we had time for a good giggle as we always do. I’ve known some of these ladies for such a long time, which is great because the longer you’ve worked together, the more you all get each other’s rhythms and we know what works between us. It’s also been great working with Bal more closely, I’ve done a few scenes with her as our characters have been linked in the past but it’s been wonderful to do more with her and I love them all dearly.

Lacey Turner as Stacey Slater, Balvinder Sopal as Suki Kaur Panesar, Kellie Bright as Linda Carter, Letitia Dean as Sharon Watts, Diane Parish as Denise Fox, and Gillian Taylforth as Kathy Beale in EastEnders. BBC

The end of the episode ends in a classic whodunit – can you give us any clues on who you think has done it, and who you think meets their fate?

Oh I wish I had an idea, but at the minute I think it’s so open - and I have been through a few of these storylines before and I rarely get them right - so I’m sure over the next year I’ll change my mind a thousand times, but it would purely be guesswork at this point!

