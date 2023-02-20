In tonight's episode (20th February 2023), Stacey Slater (Turner) made clear her struggle with money in the cost of living crisis and also stands by her wife Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) amid her troubled romance with Suki Kaur Panesar (Balvinder Sopal).

Actress Lacey Turner has predicted that the Christmas death in EastEnders will be the result of an accident.

And, of course, there's the small matter of Stacey's 12-year-old daughter Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) being pregnant and having to grapple with Lily's father Ryan Malloy (Neil McDermott) wanting her to stay with him for Christmas.

Thankfully, Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) moved her wedding to Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) to Christmas to scupper Ryna - but a flash-forward showed Sharon is a Christmas bride, a man is dead and Stacey has blood on her hands.

Now actress Lacey Turner has discussed the flash-forward storyline for the first time and believes that Stacey could have gotten mixed up in an accidental death for Christmas 2023...

EastEnders has never aired a flashforward scene before. How did you feel when you heard about the story?

It was really exciting when we were told. The six of us went up for a meeting with Chris and he told us all about this idea he had about using a flashforward scene, and I think it’s really exciting to do something we’ve never done before. For it to be with six women is also really exciting because that is not something that happens very often.

How was it filming alongside Gillian, Letitia, Balvinder, Kellie and Diane? Are you all excited to be in this together?

Yes, I can’t quite believe that I’m a part of the six. This is six amazingly talented, super strong women, so I feel quite chuffed to be a part of it really.

Lacey Turner as Stacey Slater, Balvinder Sopal as Suki Kaur Panesar, Kellie Bright as Linda Carter, Letitia Dean as Sharon Watts, Diane Parish as Denise Fox, and Gillian Taylforth as Kathy Beale in EastEnders. BBC

The end of the episode ends in a classic whodunit – can you give us any clues on who you think has done it, and who you think meets their fate?

When we first had the meeting about the storyline, I immediately thought it was someone who wasn’t in Albert Square yet. I don’t think it’s a character that is actually on the show at the moment, but the more that time goes on, and the more the six of us have chatted away, I feel like it’s an accidental death. I don’t think it has been done on purpose, and I think that it’s more of a group effort rather than one sole person, and if it is one individual, then I think all of the women are covering for them. I think we all might know something we shouldn’t know and we’re all covering for each other, and maybe the person hasn’t been killed?

In terms of who meets their fate, I have a certain person in mind at the moment, but I think my guess is too obvious and I’m probably wrong.

