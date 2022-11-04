Dyer is set to star in Heat, a four-part action thriller series for Channel 5 coming from former Neighbours executive producer Jason Herbison, which is to be filmed in Australia.

Danny Dyer's first role following his nine-year stint on EastEnders has been revealed - and it's fair to say it's a far cry from Albert Square.

The series's synopsis says that it "unfolds to the backdrop of the looming Australian bushfire season when two families who are long-time friends, venture to a secluded home for a summer vacation. As secrets and lies unravel it becomes a tinderbox – and not everyone will make it out alive."

Of his new role Dyer said: "Can’t wait to get amongst this beautiful piece of work in Australia. I’ve always been intrigued about working there. It’s my first gig since my long stint at EastEnders. Really powerful dark script and a strong Australian cast and crew. Let’s have it!!!"

Danny Dyer. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Meanwhile Greg Barnett, commissioning editor of factual entertainment and unscripted at Channel 5 and Paramount+ said: "I’m delighted Danny is joining Channel 5 for his first major drama project post-EastEnders. Heat is a suspenseful and nail-biting thriller and I can’t wait to see him bring his great talent and energy to it."

The series will start shooting this month, with filming taking place exclusively in Victoria, Australia. Alongside Dyer, Heat will also star Darren McMullen (Doctor Doctor), Jane Allsop (House Husbands), Pia Miranda (Wentworth), Olympia Valance (Informer 3838), Richie Morris (Neighbours), and newcomers Matia Marks, Matteo Annetta and Hunter Hayden.

Heat will be Dyer's first role since leaving EastEnders, with the actor's final scenes set to play out on the soap this Christmas. Earlier this year, Dyer teased that his exit storyline would be "epic" and "huge", with fans now fervently speculating as we get closer to the festive period on just how his departure will play out.

Heat is expected to debut on Channel 5 in the UK in 2023. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

