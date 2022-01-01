Paramount+ How to watch Paramount Plus in the UK Exclusive Secret Headquarters star Michael Pena reveals how new superhero movie differs to MCU Exclusive Owen Wilson ‘excited to wear superhero suit’ for Secret Headquarters after Loki role Exclusive Angourie Rice says Honor Society takes “inspiration” from Clueless Teen Wolf: The Movie release date, cast, trailer and news Kelsey Grammer teases Frasier reboot: ‘I cried reading the script’ More Paramount+ news Advertisement Yellowstone How to watch Yellowstone in the UK Yellowstone season 5: Release date, cast, plot and latest news Yellowstone prequel 1883: Release date, cast, trailer and latest news More Yellowstone news Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Lower Decks set for crossover Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 – when will it be released? Exclusive Star Trek: Strange New Worlds writes a love-letter to the original series More Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Keep up to date with the latest streaming releases Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! By entering your details, you are agreeing to Radio Times terms and conditions. You can unsubscribe at any time.