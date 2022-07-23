Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Lower Decks set for crossover

The latest iteration of the iconic franchise stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, a character from The Original Series, as he and his crew explore uncanny corners of the universe on episodic missions.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will collide with animated series Lower Decks for a "mind-bending" crossover episode, it was announced today at San Diego Comic-Con.

Meanwhile, Lower Decks is now approaching its third season under former Rick & Morty writer Mick McMahan, which tackles the Star Trek universe from a chaotically comedic perspective.

Now, the shows are set to merge in a surprise crossover, which is set to be directed by none other than Jonathan Frakes, best known for playing Commander William Riker in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

The episode will be part of the upcoming second season of Strange New Worlds, which is yet to be assigned a confirmed premiere date, but fans expect it to arrive sometime next year.

Check out thee announcement tweet below.

The news broke during Star Trek's jam-packed panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, which split focus between Picard, Lower Decks and Strange New Worlds.

Towards the end of the event, Lower Decks voice actors Jack Quaid (The Boys) and Tawny Newsome (Space Force) returned to the stage during the SNW presentation to let fans in on the big secret.

There are plenty of unanswered questions at this stage, including whether the crossover will be entirely animated, live-action or a Roger Rabbit-style hybrid of both.

Still, this development should pique the interest of Trekkies, given that the current line-up of shows have stayed relatively separate thus far, with the exception of SNW spinning out of a storyline in Discovery.

