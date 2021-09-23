Space Force 2: Release date, plot, cast and news

Creator of The Office US, Greg Daniels, and star Steve Carell sure know a thing or two about workplace comedy – so sitcom fans everywhere rejoiced with the news that the two would be re-teaming for Space Force.

With a much bigger budget than most comedies – not to mention an all-star cast – the comedy series followed a workplace unlike any other as Carell’s General Naird attempted to establish the world’s first-ever space force for the US military.

The show was loosely based on the real-life U.S. Space Force ordered by President Trump, which recently unveiled its official uniform design – while the show has also been making steady progress now season two has been cleared for launch.

Here’s everything you need to know about Space Force season two on Netflix.

Space Force 2 release date

Despite the first season receiving mixed reviews, Netflix announced that Space Force’s gravitational pull had attracted over 40 million viewers and renewed the show for a second season in November 2020.

However, this came with the caveat that the production on the show would be moving from Los Angeles to Vancouver in a reported effort to reduce the show’s large budget.

Filming for season two began in May 2021 and had wrapped as early as July going by a social media post from F. Tony actor Ben Schwartz.

Season one of Space Force premiered only four months after shooting wrapped – so on a similar timeline season two could debut as early as October 2021.

However given the comedy’s above-average reliance on special effects, it’s entirely possible that the ongoing pandemic may delay post-production slightly.

Ahead of the show’s renewal, co-creator and star Steve Carell had already discussed potential storylines for his character General Naird.

In an interview with EW, he was asked about dream ideas for a second season, replying, “I have to look for the next big stress-relief song scene. For General Naird, I always want to look for some new opportunities for him — and the odder and more surreal, the better to see how he might deal with some of the stresses and strains of his job.

“That’s something that I’m kicking around at this point. What other odd, quirky ways of dealing with his life are we going to see? And whether it’s a song or something else, I find stuff like that really funny, when something comes out of the blue in a surreal and an odd way. I’d like to see some more of that.”

Space Force 2 plot

No plot details have been released about Space Force season two just yet, but given that the first season ended on a cliffhanger we have a pretty good idea about how the follow-up will begin.

Space Force’s inaugural run ended with a shocking cliffhanger that saw the lives of every astronaut on the moon plunged into mortal danger.

After General Kick Grabaston (Noah Emmerich) seized command of Space Force from General Naird (Carell), he ordered an ill-conceived attack on the moon’s advanced Chinese space lab.

The Space Force astronauts reluctantly followed orders and destroyed the Chinese moon base, unaware that their rivals had hatched a similar plan, destroying their own living habitat.

As a result, both the Americans and the Chinese are now stranded on the moon with nowhere to live and little hope of survival – unless General Naird can swoop in and arrange a last minute rescue.

But after escaping arrest by Grabaston’s men, he went AWOL with his family and it’s unclear whether he plans to return to Space Force HQ or go on the run…

Needless to say, season two has a big mess to clear up. We have a feeling that Naird will do the honourable thing and return to help the astronauts who desperately need him, but how will he possibly be able to save them?

Could we be looking at a daring rescue in the style of 2015’s hit sci-fi flick The Martian? It’s possible, especially with a brilliant scientist like Dr Adrian Mallory (John Malkovich) around to help.

If Naird can lead a successful mission, it may be enough to get him out of hot water with his superiors, after he disobeyed their direct orders in the season one finale…

However given the reported budget cuts for season two, it remains to be seen how many CGI-heavy moon scenes will be featured in this follow-up.

Space Force 2 cast

It was already a safe bet, but stars Steve Carell and John Malkovich are confirmed to be back for more.

Their professional partnership is the beating heart of the show and it will take their combined skills and strategies to rescue the seemingly doomed astronauts.

Speaking of, expect to see more of Tawny Newsome as Captain Angela Ali, who will need to be a strong leader for her inexperienced team, keeping them united in the face of huge uncertainty.

No doubt, she’ll have her love interest Dr Chen Kaifang (Jimmy O Yang) on hand to offer advice over the airwaves – while Yang will also be on hand behind the scenes as the actor has joined the season two writing team.

Egocentric social media whizz Tony Scarapiducci deserves to be fired for failing to do a background check on the Space Force astronauts, thus allowing a dangerous criminal on board the ship. Nevertheless, Ben Schwartz has been confirmed to return as one of the show’s more memorable characters, and has shared several behind the scenes snaps of season two on social media.

The Naird family, which includes Lisa Kudrow’s Maggie and Diana Silvers’ Erin, also look to be back, as they attempt to navigate their strange new dynamic without falling apart.

Fans will also be hoping to see more of the star-studded Joint Chiefs of Staff, including Noah Emmerich, Jane Lynch and Patrick Warburton, so let’s hope they have time in their schedules…

One character who won’t be returning is General Naird’s elderly father Fred, played by veteran comedy actor Fred Willard, who sadly passed away in May 2020. Although, perhaps there could be an episode dealing with his loss in a potential season two…

While there has been no news on any new characters for season two, we do know of a new face behind the scenes – Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer Norm Hiscock has joined Daniels as co-showrunner.

Space Force 2 trailer

Netflix does not typically unveil trailers until a month before release these days – expect a trailer in late 2021 once we have news of a return date.

Until then, here’s a trailer for season one as a refresher:

Space Force is streaming now on Netflix – check out our lists of the best TV shows on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix