Brooklyn Nine-Nine final season release date: UK air date and what we know so far

It’s been a rough time for Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans recently, with co-creator Dan Goor announcing in February that the upcoming season would be the police comedy’s last and filming facing even further delays.

Advertisement

“Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honour the characters, the story and our viewers,” Goor said in a statement.

Thankfully, filming has finally resumed again, with the cast, including Melissa Fumero, announcing the good news on Twitter. “Ba ba ba back in the Nine Nine!!!” she tweeted earlier this month.

Ba ba ba back in the Nine Nine!!! Yesterday, I was so excited to be back at work I forgot to take a pic to commemorate the occasion, so here’s a day 2 pic! #Brooklyn99 #Season8 pic.twitter.com/oqkNU20RCR — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) April 7, 2021

The NBC sitcom has faced a number of road blocks over the past year, with COVID-19 causing major delays to production and several scripts being scrapped in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the Black Lives Matter protests last year.

Speaking to LADbible in February, Joe Lo Truglio, who plays Charles Boyle on the show, said that the upcoming series is well equipped to cover the topic of police brutality. “We’ve dipped our toe in the water with more serious issues – Terry’s racial profiling, Rosa’s bisexuality, sexism – so it made it easier for us to have that conversation about Black Lives Matter.

“We’ve shown that we can do comedy, but we can also tackle those big social issues too.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Brooklyn Nine-Nine season eight.

What is Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s season 8 release date?

While Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s upcoming season was initially slated to air in autumn 2020 according to NBC’s schedule, it was pushed back to this year, with Andre Braugher (Captain Raymond Holt) announcing on Twitter in August: “We’re back…in 2021 that is.”

Thankfully, filming on season eight began in December, with Joe LoTruglio (Charles Boyle) updating fans with an Instagram pic captioned: “We’re home. SEASON 8.”

The good news was short-lived however as production on the series was paused in January due to a surge in coronavirus infections and COVID-19 deaths in Los Angeles, Deadline reported at the end of last year.

In February, B99 star Andy Samberg told LadBible: “We started shooting, then we shut back down. So we’re waiting to come back again.

“It’s scheduled for the fairly near future for us to return. There are a few factors going on – the surge in the (COVID) numbers in Los Angeles is a big one,” he added. ‘”There is a continuity to the people and the stories and the set becomes its own organism and you don’t want to disrupt that. I think you can (lose a bit of rhythm), and we’ll find that out when we come back.”

Thankfully, the cast and crew returned to set at the beginning of April, with Melissa Fumero (Amy Santiago) announcing on Twitter: “Ba ba ba back in the Nine Nine!!!” while Lo Truglio posted a video of him transforming into Boyle ahead of filming, captioned: “Back to Boyle. Vacation’s over!”

It’s unknown whether the filming hiatus earlier this year will have impacted the show’s 2021 release date, but we predict that the final batch of 10 episodes will air towards the end of this year.

It’s been a rough start for Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s eighth and final season, with the coronavirus pandemic causing huge delays and last year’s global protests against police brutality having reportedly caused the writing team to reconsider their approach to upcoming episodes.

Terry Crews told Access in June last year that the first four episodes of the new series had already been scrapped and there were plans to start over.

Crews said, “Right now, we don’t know which direction we’re going to go in, but we do know that we’ve had a lot of somber talks, we’ve had a lot of very, very deep conversations, and through this we hope to bring something that could really, really truly be groundbreaking this year.

“We have an opportunity here and we plan to use it in the best, best way possible.”

It’s unknown currently when viewers in the UK will be able to watch the new series, however season seven started airing on E4 on 26th March, over a month after it began in the US.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Will Brooklyn Nine-Nine end with season 8?

Unfortunately, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is set to end with its upcoming eighth series.

Co-creator Dan Goor released a statement in February explaining the decision, as well as thanking the show’s loyal viewers. “I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world. Fans who literally saved us from cancellation. Fans who fill us with joy,” he said. “Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honour the characters, the story and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it’s ending so soon, but honestly, I’m grateful it lasted this long.”

Speaking to LadBible, star Joe Lo Truglio added “All the stories have been told. It’s not unexpected, NBC couldn’t have been more supportive but it’s our decision.”

Though the eighth (and final) series of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will land a little later than anticipated (it was meant to air in autumn 2020), filming has officially commenced and is described by Lo Truglio as “a victory lap”.

Is Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Netflix?

If you fancy starting Brooklyn Nine-Nine from the very beginning, then you’re in luck – seasons one to seven are currently available to stream on Netflix.

The most recent seventh series, which originally aired in February last year, arrived on Netflix for UK viewers in March.

The best day of the year is when we can *actually* give you an answer when you ask where the next season of B99 is. Today is that day.



Brooklyn Nine-Nine S7 comes to Netflix UK/IE on 26 March. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 26, 2021

What is Brooklyn Nine-Nine about?

NBC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine follows the NYPD’s 99th police precinct as they solve crime and catch criminals, all while getting into all sorts of shenanigans in the process.

The series centres around Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg), an unconventional and immature detective who at first clashes with his boss Captain Holt, before they develop a mutual respect and fondness for one another.

What will happen in Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8?

NBCUniversal

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine writing team hasn’t given much away in terms of plot, however the show’s creator Dan Goor did reveal in April that they were working out how to include the coronavirus pandemic into this season’s storyline.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said that the writers do not want the show to be ignorant of its impact on frontline workers.

“I don’t think anybody wants us to, nor do we want to, have our characters toiling away in the depths of the pandemic,” he said. “But the question is how they have been affected by the virus and the pandemic as New York City residents and as first responders in New York City.”

“How do we keep the show funny? How do we do that while still making them of this world and of their world? It’s challenging,” he continued.

The recent killing of George Floyd by police in the US could also impact B99’s season eight, with actor Terry Crews (Terry Jeffords) revealing that the cast and crew are assessing how to go forward with the series in light of the Black Lives Matter protests.

“We actually all got on a Zoom call just the other day, because of what’s happening in this country and we were witnessing so many abuses of power,” he said on Late Night with Seth Meyers in June.

“We had some somber talks and some really eye opening conversation about how to handle this new season.”

Former star Chelsea Peretti, who played Gina Linetti from series one until season five, also said that the writers are working to “reshape” the upcoming season in light of the Black Lives Matters movement and calls to defund the police.

“I’m very curious and interested to see what they do,” she told IndieWire. “I get what people are saying. I get their concerns, and you know, my thought was like, ‘They should just defund the police!’ And have everyone going to do community-oriented work.”

She continued: “That’s probably not what they’re going to do. But I’m looking forward to seeing what they do because I know they have to respond to this, the unfortunate reality that policing has been and is.”

Who will appear in Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8?

NBCUniversal

Andy Samberg will of course return as Jake Peralta, with Andre Braugher playing his boss Captain Holt, Joe Lo Truglio starring as his best friend and colleague Boyle and Melissa Fumero portraying his wife and colleague Amy Santiago.

We also expect to see Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz), neurotic desk sergeant Terry (Terry Crews) and inveterate losers Hitchcock and Scully (Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller) this series.

Guest stars have not yet been announced for season eight, but Craig Robinson has made numerous appearances throughout the show as Pontiac Bandit Doug Judy so it’s likely we’ll see him again.

Sadly, Chelsea Peretti most likely won’t return to play fan-favourite Gina Linetti as she left the cast during season six but has returned for the odd guest appearance so hopefully, we haven’t seen the last of Linetti.

Advertisement

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is available to stream on All4 in the UK. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out my TV Guide.