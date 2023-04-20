It's been a long wait: the eighth season aired on E4 in April 2022, after airing in the US in 2021.

Netflix is adding a host of shows to its streaming platform in April. Most notably, the eighth and final season of Golden Globe-winning sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine has arrived on the platform.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which first aired in 2013, follows the misadventures of the NYPD’s 99th police department as they solve crime, catch bad guys and get up to all sorts of hijinks in their time off.

The show ran for five seasons on Fox before being axed. NBC then saved the series and commissioned a further three runs.

So, for fans of the show who want to watch (or re-watch) season 8, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the show in the UK.

Is Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Netflix?

Yes, fortunately for Netflix subscribers, all eight seasons are available on the streamer.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 premiered in the UK on 20th April 2022 on E4 and All4, with episodes airing weekly.

Where to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine in the UK

If you haven't got a Netflix subscription, you'll be pleased to hear there are other options: you can also buy all eight seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine through Amazon Prime Video.

In addition, if you prefer a physical copy, you can purchase a complete DVD boxset.

Who stars in Brooklyn Nine-Nine?

The series stars Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta, an offbeat and childish detective who clashes with stern new boss Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) when he’s not solving cases with best friend/partner Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) or making bets with rival/love interest Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero).

Rounding out the cast is badass detective Rosa Diaz, neurotic desk sergent Terry (Terry Crews), self-obsessed office worker Gina (Chela Peretti) and inveterate losers Hitchcock and Scully (Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller).

Crews previously told Variety that shooting the last season "was so sad", and that he's not ready to say goodbye to the NBC sitcom.

"Everybody wants to bring it back," he said. "And I'm ready. I'm already pitching ideas. Hey, let's do a Brooklyn Nine-Nine movie; we could do one every year!"

All eight seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine are available to watch on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

