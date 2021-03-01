How to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7

It’s been a year since Brooklyn Nine-Nine last aired new episodes, and while fans are desperate for season eight to arrive on our screens, it’s bittersweet considering the upcoming series is set to be the detective comedy’s last.

Luckily for those who missed season seven when it aired on E4 last year, the series is arriving on Netflix this month, with Jake and Amy trying for a baby, Holt struggling with his recent demotion and yet another Halloween Heist.

Here’s everything you need to know about Brooklyn Nine-Nine season seven and how to watch it.

When is Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7 coming to UK TV?

Season seven of Brooklyn Nine-Nine aired in the US in February last year on NBC, with the show crossing the pond to E4 a month later.

While you can no longer catch up on season seven on All4, the series will be arriving on Netflix very soon!

Is Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7 on Netflix?

Good news – Brooklyn Nine-Nine season seven is arriving on Netflix this month!

The most recent series of NBC’s cop comedy will be available on Netflix from Friday 26th March onwards.

Netflix announced the news in a tweet in January, writing: “The best day of the year is when we can *actually* give you an answer when you ask where the next season of B99 is. Today is that day.”

The best day of the year is when we can *actually* give you an answer when you ask where the next season of B99 is. Today is that day.



Brooklyn Nine-Nine S7 comes to Netflix UK/IE on 26 March. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 26, 2021

What is Brooklyn Nine-Nine about?

Brooklyn Nine-Nine follows the misadventures of the NYPD’s 99th police department as they solve crime, catch bad guys and get up to all sorts of antics in their free time.

The series centres around Jake Peralta, a wacky and immature detective who clashes with his boss Captain Holt, when he’s not solving cases with best pal/partner Boyle, or making bets with rival-turned-wife Amy Santiago.

Was Brooklyn Nine-Nine cancelled?

It was indeed. FOX cancelled the show after five series, but after a massive fan uproar the beloved comedy was quickly revived by NBC just days later.

Season six marked the series’ first renewal on NBC in 2019, with season seven following a year later. An eighth season is expected to air later this year – however, show creator Dan Goor announced in February that the upcoming series would be the show’s last.

"The way I see it, if this is to be our last ride then let us go out in a blaze of glory." pic.twitter.com/HBVVV5cRJc — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) February 11, 2021

Who’s in the cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine?

Andy Samberg leads the cast as Jake Peralta, with Andre Braugher playing his boss Captain Holt, Joe Lo Truglio starring as his best friend and colleague Boyle and Melissa Fumero portraying his rival and love interest Amy Santiago.

Rounding out the cast is badass detective Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) neurotic desk sergeant Terry (Terry Crews) and inveterate losers Hitchcock and Scully (Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller).

Has Chelsea Peretti left Brooklyn Nine-Nine?

Yep – sadly, self-obsessed desk worker Gina (Peretti) departed the series early in season six, with comedian and actor Peretti leaving for slightly mysterious reasons.

However, Gina did return for a guest spot a few episodes after her official exit, so it’s possible that she could come back for another cameo in season seven. Somehow, we feel like we haven’t seen the last of Peretti in the Nine-Nine.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is available to stream on All4 in the UK.