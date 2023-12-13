Throughout his illustrious career on screen, Braugher became known for his comedic roles and earned a total of 11 Emmy nominations, winning two for his parts in Homicide: Life on the Street and Thief.

His character in the former, Detective Frank Pembleton, helped raise the actor's profile in the '90s but it was his role throughout all eight seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Captain Raymond Holt that catapulted his fame to new heights.

Braugher's Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-star Terry Crews, who played Terry Jeffords in the show, paid tribute to the actor and shared an image of Braugher on his Instagram, writing: "Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I'm honoured to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent.

"This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like."

Andre Braugher. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for FLC

Fellow Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Chelsea Peretti also posted an image of Braugher on set on her Instagram and wrote: “Will miss your dulcet tones. Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you. Ringside seat.

"You were so funny to me and the epitome of still waters run deep. I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick.

"Is it weird that I am also grieving for what Captain Holt meant to Gina? I really hoped and knew I would see you again. Hate that I won’t."

Marc Evan Jackson, who played Holt’s on-screen husband Kevin in the series, also posted a picture of the pair on set, writing: "O Captain. My Captain."

Born in 1962 in Chicago, Braugher earned a BA in theatre from Stanford University before attending the Juilliard School for drama.

Reed Diamond appeared alongside Braugher in Homicide: Life on the Street and paid tribute to the actor, calling his death a "tremendous loss".

Diamond posted an image of them both on the set of the '90s drama, writing on his Instagram: "As a first year student at Juilliard, I was plunked into a spear carrying role in his fourth year production of Othello. His performance in the title role was astounding, and I marveled at it every night. Several years later I followed him onto Homicide, and … was blown away by his power and talent.”

Throughout his three decade-long career, Braugher became known for a whole host of roles and most recently starred in Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan-led film, She Said. In the dramatic retelling of the true story of New York Times journalists, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, Braugher starred as Dean Baquet, the NYT's executive editor who oversaw the two reporters.

Braugher's next project was lined up to be Netflix's The Residence, from executive producer Shonda Rhimes. With production having been shut down due to the previous WGA strike, only four episodes out of the eight-episode season were shot and it is now unclear when production on the series will resume and how they will continue the series without Braugher.

Braugher is survived by his wife, actor Ami Brabson, who also appeared in Homicide: Life on the Street; and their three sons Michael, Isaiah and John Wesley; as well as Braugher's brother Charles and mother Sally.