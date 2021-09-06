Rick and Morty season 6: Release date rumours, episodes and cast

Few shows lend themselves to multiple seasons like Rick and Morty, which much like Doctor Who, can take place absolutely anywhere – including other dimensions featuring alternate versions of the characters.

Luckily, in this dimension Rick and Morty has several seasons still to come, after Adult Swim ordered seventy(!) more episodes back in 2018, which the show is still slowly ploughing through.

Twenty of those episodes have already aired, but this order easily brings us into season six and beyond, ensuring another instalment of inter-dimensional antics, schwifty dance moves and the odd emotional gut punch.

So grab your plumbus and portal gun – ere’s everything you need to know about Rick and Morty season six.

Rick and Morty season 6 release date

An optimistic release date for Rick and Morty season six is summer 2022.

Much to the chagrin of fans, Rick and Morty has had a famously erratic release schedule, with a two-year gap both before and after the long-awaited third season.

However, following the third season creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland inking the historic seventy-episode deal with Adult Swim, Roiland promised no more big gaps between seasons now they can schedule their time around the show.

Indeed, season five arrived around a year after the fourth instalment, and in July 2020 Harmon confirmed that writing had already begun on season six – and by August 2021 writer Cody Ziglar hinted in a tweet that the writer’s room had wrapped on season seven.

With the scripts written and the show now producing episodes on a rolling basis, Rick and Morty may move to a more regular annual schedule, which would place the season six premiere around summer 2022.

However, this is Rick and Morty after all, so don’t rule out a more experimental release strategy – the season three premiere famously aired on April Fool’s Day with no warning, while Roiland has previously expressed a desire to release episodes on a monthly basis to reduce gaps between seasons.

How many episodes in Rick and Morty season 6?

Given that both seasons four and five were made up of ten episodes, we assume that season six will also adopt a nice even episode count of ten adventures. They may well air in two parts like season four, which was split into two blocks of five episodes.

This would line up nicely with the show’s seventy-episode order, with ten episodes a season bringing us all the way up to season ten.

However, Harmon has previously expressed a desire for seasons to be made up of more than ten episodes, so it remains to be seen if the seventh instalment will increase the episode count for the first time since season one’s eleven episodes.

Rick and Morty season 6 cast

One thing we can pretty much confirm is the cast, as co-creator Justin Roiland helpfully voices half the characters – including titular duo Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith.

We fully expect the fellow main voice cast of the Smith family to return, including Chris Parnell as Morty’s dad Jerry, Spencer Grammer as sister Summer and Sarah Chalke as mum Beth, and possibly her clone counterpart Space Beth also.

Rick and Morty also has more than its fair share of memorable recurring characters, so a reappearance is likely for Kari Wahlgren as Jessica, Keith David as the President of the United States and Harmon as Birdperson.

As usual, season six will likely feature another batch of impressive celebrity guest stars – expect news on that front nearer the release date.

Rick and Morty season 6 trailer

Don’t expect a trailer for season six until the first half of 2022, as we rarely see finished footage until a few months before the show’s release date.

However, we saw an early animatic for the season five premiere a good year before the episode debuted – so we may well see an unfinished scene before the end of 2021. The Adult Swim Festival is our best bet for our first look at season six, which in previous years has taken place during November.

Rick and Morty season 6 spoilers

We’re quite far out from hearing any concrete story details or spoilers about season six, and the show’s adventure-of-the-week episodic nature makes it difficult to predict.

However, despite the show’s somewhat loose regard for continuity, there are a few dangling plot threads the show seems intent on following up, the Birdperson storyline that has been ongoing since season one in particular. Birdperson last appeared in season five when Rick resurrected him and revealed he had a secret daughter, who will presumably reappear later in the series.

Fans have also long been anticipating the return of the so-called ‘Evil Morty’, who has not been seen since his memorable appearance in season three, when he was elected President of the Citadel of Ricks. Interdimensional cable is another iconic part of the show widely rumoured to make a return, though later seasons have used different concepts such as ‘Never Ricking Morty’ to replicate the anthology format.

Superhero team parody The Vindicators are also receiving a spin-off, which could potentially lead to a crossover in season six or beyond.

