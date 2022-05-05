But while one series begins, another is looking towards its conclusion– with the second run of Star Trek: Picard having now wrapped up after another ten episodes focusing on the adventures of Patrick Stewart's beloved Starfleet officer.

It's a good time to be a Star Trek fan at the moment, with new series Strange New Worlds recently debuting in the US to some strong reviews .

There's still one more season to go before the series ends for good, with the final batch of episodes having been filmed back to back with the second season, and with reports of several returning cast members it looks like there's a lot for Trekkies to look forward to.

Here's everything we know so far about Star Trek Picard season 3.

Star Trek: Picard season 3 release date speculation

It's too early to say exactly when the final season will be released – with no official release date having been announced as yet – but we do know that it will debut at some point in 2023.

We also know that filming has already wrapped on the series, with production on seasons two and three having taken place back to back, so the final run is unlikely to be hit by any unexpected delays.

With all that in mind, it seems likely that the season may launch at a similar time to the second run – so we'd be looking at a US premiere date of some time in early March, with the UK release following just a few days later.

Star Trek: Picard season 3 cast

There's some exciting news when it comes to the cast for the final run – with no fewer than six familiar faces from Next Generation in line to return to the Star Trek universe.

LeVar Burton and Michael Dorn will reprise their roles as Lt Commander Geordi La Forge and Worf respectively, while Gates McFadden is also set to return as Dr. Beverly Crusher.

Meanwhile Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis and Brent Spiner – who have all made brief appearances in the series so far –will also have roles in the final run.

"I remember watching the premiere of Star Trek: The Next Generation almost 34 years ago with my father like it was yesterday. It was the spark that ignited my love for science fiction,” said season three showrunner and executive producer Terry Matalas when the news was first announced in April.

"So, it’s most fitting that the story of Jean-Luc Picard ends honoring the beginning, with his dearest and most loyal friends from the U.S.S. Enterprise. It would be an understatement to say that giving these characters a proper send-off is an honor. The entire Star Trek: Picard team and I can’t wait for fans to experience this final, high-stakes, starship-bound adventure in season three!”

Naturally, Patrick Stewart will be back as the title character – but it looks like he won't be joined by Agnes Jurati star Alison Pill after she revealed that she won't be returning for the final run.

"I know that season three will be the end. I wasn't a part of season three, so I don't have much to say about it in terms of spoilers," she told MovieWeb. "I will get to watch along with everybody else."

It's unclear exactly which other cast members will be back for the final season, but we'd expect Isa Briones, Harry Treadaway, Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd and Evan Evagora to feature – while Whoopi Goldberg could also be back as Guinan.

Star Trek: Picard season 3 plot

It's a bit too early to talk about potential plot points at this stage – but given the returning cast members, it seems very likely the final run will see Picard dig into his past and be reunited with old friends.

We'll let you know when a more exact synopsis becomes available, but we can probably safely assume that the show won't go out without a bang.

Star Trek: Picard season 3 trailer

A teaser for the final season was released before the second run had even stopped airing – which sees Picard claim that "I am not a man who needs a legacy." Check it out below:

Star Trek: Picard season 3 will be released in 2023. For more news, reviews and features, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or find something to watch now with our TV Guide.

