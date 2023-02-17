If that wasn't exciting enough, this latest voyage is the intended finale for this revival, meaning we'll find out what the writers have been planning all this time – and the ultimate fate of these beloved characters.

Sir Patrick Stewart is back in the captain's chair for Star Trek: Picard season 3, which looks to be quite the party for fans of The Next Generation as multiple characters make their triumphant return.

Fans can expect to see LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden and Marina Sirtis back on board the Enterprise, with Brent Spiner also returning as Lore.

The season trailer played heavily on the nostalgia angle, with the team sharing moments of levity in the face of yet another universe-ending threat.

If you can't wait to dive into the final episodes of Star Trek: Picard, read on for your full guide to the season 3 release schedule – and where to watch in the UK.

Star Trek: Picard season 3 episode 2 will be streaming on Prime Video from Friday 24th February 2023.

The season premiered its first episode on Friday 17th February 2023 and will be following a weekly release pattern for the duration of its 10-episode run.

Where to watch Star Trek: Picard season 3

Despite being a production of Paramount Plus, Star Trek: Picard will continue to stream exclusively on Prime Video in the UK, which has housed the show since it began in 2020. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime Video.

Trekkies on these shores will have to wait an extra day, however, with Picard airing on Thursdays in the United States and other regions on Paramount Plus.

Star Trek: Picard season 3 release schedule

Here's your full guide to the Star Trek: Picard season 3 release schedule, which should help you jump on each episode as it drops – and avoid those all-important spoilers.

Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 1 – The Next Generation – Friday 17th February 2023 (out now) Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 2 – Disengage – Friday 24th February 2023 Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 3 – Seventeen Seconds – Friday 3rd March 2023 Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 4 – No Win Scenario – Friday 10th March 2023 Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 5 – Imposter – Friday 17th March 2023 Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 6 – Bounty – Friday 24th March 2023 Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 7 – TBC – Friday 31st March 2023 Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 8 – TBC – Friday 7th April 2023 Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 9 – TBC – Friday 14th April 2023 Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 10 – TBC – Friday 21st April 2023

Star Trek: Picard season 3 trailer

Check out the action-packed trailer for Star Trek: Picard below.

Star Trek: Picard is available to stream on Prime Video. Sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime Video and pay £8.99 a month after that.

