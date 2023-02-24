The legendary actor is back as Jean-Luc Picard for one final season of the show, but he's certainly not alone. Star Trek icons including LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn and Gates McFadden who are reprising their roles as crew members Lt Commander Geordi La Forge, Worf and Dr Beverly Crusher.

Fans are thrilled to see Star Trek: Picard back with season 3, with Sir Patrick Stewart leading the charge.

While we've still got plenty more episodes to go, the season has started on a dramatic note, with a distress call and a brutal death in episodes 1 and 2.

Safe to say, there will be plenty more drama to come from the eight remaining episodes.

Actor Jeri Ryan previously revealed that season 3 will be the final season of Picard, saying: "And just like that, it’s done. That’s a series wrap on #StarTrekPicard. So surreal since season 2 has just started airing. I can’t wait for you all to see what’s to come in season 3! Huge love to our incredible cast and crew. What [a] journey this has been…"

Jonathan Frakes as Riker and Patrick Stewart as Picard in Star Trek: Picard. Trae Paatton/Paramount+

When a fan asked whether this meant future seasons weren't in the works, Ryan confirmed: "Nope, it was always intended to be 3 and done."

However, it seems a fourth season isn't entirely off the cards, with series producer Alex Kurtzman previously telling TVLine: "When we started the series, Patrick and I talked about really wanting it to just be three years, feeling like we could really tell a complete story with the season you’re now seeing as our endpoint.

“That being said, anything is possible. If a show blows the doors off the place, as we’re certainly hoping it will, and we’re very, very proud of season 3, who knows."

For now though, here's all the information you need on how to watch Star Trek: Picard season 3 in the UK.

How to watch Star Trek: Picard season 3 in the UK

Patrick Stewart as Picard and Ito Aghayere as Guinan Trae Patton/Paramount+ ©2022 ViacomCBS

Star Trek Picard is available to watch on Prime Video every Friday.

While the previous two series were released exclusively on Prime Video, season 3 is also being released on Paramount Plus each week.

Meanwhile, for fans who might just want a taster of what to expect, episode 1 is available to watch for free on YouTube.

How many episodes of Star Trek: Picard season 3 are there?

Patrick Stewart in Star Trek: Picard Trae Patton/Paramount+ ©2022 ViacomCBS

There will be 10 episodes in Star Trek: Picard season 3.

The full release schedule is below:

Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 1 – The Next Generation – Friday 17th February 2023 (out now) Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 2 – Disengage – Friday 24th February 2023 Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 3 – Seventeen Seconds – Friday 3rd March 2023 Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 4 – No Win Scenario – Friday 10th March 2023 Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 5 – Imposter – Friday 17th March 2023 Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 6 – Bounty – Friday 24th March 2023 Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 7 – TBC – Friday 31st March 2023 Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 8 – TBC – Friday 7th April 2023 Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 9 – TBC – Friday 14th April 2023 Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 10 – TBC – Friday 21st April 2023

What is Star Trek: Picard season 3 about?

An official synopsis for the series reads: "Aided by Seven of Nine and the crew of the U.S.S. Titan, Picard makes a shocking discovery that will alter his life forever – and puts him on a collision course with the most cunning enemy he’s ever encountered."

It continues: "Meanwhile, Raffi races to track a catastrophic weapon – and collides with a familiar ally."

The trailer for the show can be watched below:

Star Trek: Picard is available to stream on Prime Video. Sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime Video and pay £8.99 a month after that.

