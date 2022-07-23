First look at Star Trek: The Next Generation cast in Picard season 3

The series brought Patrick Stewart back to his celebrated role of Captain Jean-Luc Picard and has already seen appearances from the likes of Brent Spiner and Whoopi Goldberg .

Paramount has unveiled a first look at the returning cast members of Star Trek: The Next Generation as they prepare to reunite for Picard season 3 .

However, the third and final season is kicking things up a notch as it sees the return of almost the entire crew from '90s hit The Next Generation, including LeVar Burton (Geordi), Michael Dorn (Worf), Jonathan Frakes (Riker), Gates McFadden (Beverley Crusher) and Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi).

At San Diego Comic-Con today, the show dropped a teaser video that shows the gang back in costume after so many years, which has sent longtime fans into a frenzy. Watch below:

The second season of Star Trek: Picard finally aired earlier this year following a COVID-19 induced delay, but ultimately earned a mixed reception from fans and critics.

However, this bold move is certain to get even the most ardent sceptics back into the show, marking the first time the entire TNG cast has shared the screen since 2002's derided film spin-off Star Trek: Nemesis.

Notably, on the prospect of starring in another Trek movie, Patrick Stewart told crowds in Hall H today: "I think that would be a very interesting and exciting thing to achieve."

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In addition to the teaser clip, each of the returning characters received their very own poster, which you can browse through below.

Later at the Star Trek panel, Stewart confirmed that the cast will be returning to the "original Enterprise" in season 3, so expect fan service aplenty when it drops next year.

Star Trek: Picard is available to stream on Prime Video and Paramount Plus. Check our more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.