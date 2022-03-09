Star Trek spin-off Picard to end after season 3 as filming wraps

The spin-off centred on Star Trek: The Next Generation captain, Sir Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard, has only just started airing episodes from its second season, but it seems the team has long planned to call time on the show after a three-season arc.

Star Trek: Picard will boldly go no longer as it's been confirmed that the show will end after its third season.

The news was delivered by Seven of Nine actor Jeri Ryan, who tweeted that filming on the series has now wrapped.

Ryan wrote: "And just like that, it’s done. That’s a series wrap on #StarTrekPicard. So surreal since season 2 has just started airing. I can’t wait for you all to see what’s to come in season 3! Huge love to our incredible cast and crew. What [a] journey this has been…"

When a fan questioned whether this meant future seasons weren't in the works, Ryan wrote: "Nope, it was always intended to be 3 and done."

This news will likely come as a blow to viewers, who will once again have to say goodbye to Stewart's fan-favourite captain.

However, Trekkies shouldn't be too upset just yet - with season 2 only having just started airing on Amazon Prime Video, and a full third season in the can, it will be a while before Jean-Luc leaves our screens once more.

Meanwhile, a new Star Trek series, Strange New Worlds, is in the works, and should be released later this year, so there's plenty for viewers to get their teeth into.

Star Trek: Picard continues on Amazon Prime Video on Fridays in the UK, and streams on Thursdays on Paramount Plus. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.