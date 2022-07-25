Now, more than five years later, most of the original gang will be returning to Beacon Hills in the form of a sequel movie on Paramount Plus .

After six seasons and 100 episodes, supernatural drama Teen Wolf came to a close in 2017.

Loosely based on the 1985 film of the same name, the TV show explored the life of teenager Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), who morphs into a werewolf after getting bitten by an alpha. Alerted to the other supernatural threats lurking in his hometown, Beacon Hills, he quickly becomes the town's saviour.

Scott was accompanied by his best friend Stiles Stilinski (Dylan O'Brien), his romantic interest Allison Argent (Crystal Reed), their friends Lydia Martin (Holland Roden) and Malia Tate (Shelley Hennig), alongside a host of others.

The revival will pick up after a time jump with Scott (Posey) now in his 30s, older than Posey is in real life.

However, while the film will star the majority of the original characters, one fan-favourite cast member won’t be returning for the new movie.

Creator Jeff Davis has opened up about the absence of series alum Dylan O’Brien's character Stiles, as well as his romance with Lydia, which began to blossom at the end of season 6.

"The movie does answer the question of what happened to 'Stydia,' so you're going to have to watch," Jeff told Entertainment Weekly.

"And Stiles, while he isn't in the movie, is ever present in the movie. These characters all leave an influence so there's no way we could have done it without mentioning him or at least referencing, but all the other characters are there too. You'll see some familiar faces."

Read on for everything you need to know about the Teen Wolf revival.

Teen Wolf: The Movie release date

The movie is slated for a 2022 release, but exact details are yet to be announced.

The Teen Wolf revival will be coming to the streaming service Paramount Plus from MTV Studios. So, if you're not already a subscriber, you can be for £6.99 per month or £69.90 per annum in the UK, after a free seven-day trial.

Filming kicked off back in March 2022.

Teen Wolf: The Movie cast: Who's returning?

Khylin Rhambo and Dylan Sprayberry attend the Teen Wolf press line at Comic Con 2017 Jerod Harris / Getty Images

Most of the show’s original cast has signed on to appear in the Teen Wolf revival, including:

Tyler Posey as Scott McCall

Holland Roden as Lydia Martin

Shelley Henning as Malia Tate

Crystal Reed as Allison Argent

Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock

Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski

JR Bourne as Chris Argent

Seth Gilliam as Dr Alan Deaton

Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore

Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish

Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall

Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar

Tyler Hoechlin as Derek Hale

Ian Bohen as Peter Hale

Khylin Rhambo as Mason Hewitt

Nobi Nakanishi as Deputy Ishida

Tyler Posey was officially cast for the revival back in February 2022.

The actor discussed returning to the franchise at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 (via Buzzfeed).

"It feels serendipitous that the show is back right now," he said. "We took a long enough step away from it to really appreciate it and miss it. The show consumed our lives for 10 years, and we were just constantly busy filming the show. So, I think we all needed a break. It's just special, bringing it back to everybody. I think this amount of time was perfect. Any longer, people would have forgotten the show.

"It's every character you ever want to see ever again. The cast has grown up. We're grown up now. Just like every single one of [the fans]. We started this show, I was 18, and now our characters are in their 30s. It's a whole new side of Teen Wolf."

Unfortunately, not every original cast member will be reprising their role in the new movie.

In February 2022, Deadline reported that Arden Cho will not be reprising her role as Kira Yukimura after she was reportedly offered half the salary of her white co-stars.

And neither will Dylan O'Brien, who confirmed he will not be reprising his role as Stiles in the movie in an interview with Variety back in March 2022.

"It was a difficult decision. A lot went into it," he told the publication at the time. "The show couldn’t be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did and so many people there are extremely dear to me. It was something I was trying to make work but it all happened very fast. We didn't really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show. We were trying to figure it out."

As detailed above, Dylan O’Brien won't be reprising his role as Stiles, and neither will Cody Christian, who played Theo Raeken in the fifth and sixth seasons.

Who's joining the Teen Wolf: The Movie cast?

Breathing new life into the movie will be Vince Mattis, who has joined the cast as Derek Hale’s (Tyler Hoechlin) teenage son, Eli.

Talking about the evolution of his fan-favourite character and the addition of a son, Hoechlin told EW: "I thought it was a great thing to come back as a father and for his new challenge to not be about himself and figuring out who he was but trying to guide his son through that same process."

In addition, Amy Lin Workman has joined the cast as Hikari Zhang.

Teen Wolf: The Movie plot

The official plot from Paramount reads: "A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night."

It continues: "But only a werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced."

It might only have been five years since the Teen Wolf finale, but in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, creator Jeff Davis revealed there will be more of a time jump than fans anticipated, with Scott and Derek’s characters older than the actors who are portraying them.

"These two are back in a big way and we get to see them in their lives later," Jeff told EW. "I can tell you it's a jump in time ahead so we actually see an older Scott McCall. Scott McCall is now older than Tyler Posey."

"And I've always been older than Scott McCall," Posey added. "It's very weird. It's cool but it's nice. I've always played a teenager my entire life so now it's nice to play a 30-plus-year-old."

Is there a trailer for Teen Wolf: The Movie?

Yes, there is indeed, and it teases plenty of returns and even some new faces, including an appearances from the Oni – a group of demonic warriors last seen in the third season.

Watch below:

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight. Know a Marvel fan? Don't miss our round-up of Marvel gifts.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.