When asked whether that can really be possible for her character, Reilly responded: "As possible as it is for any of us. Peace requires some digging and some surrender and letting go of old pains and hurts. I certainly believe that she can find that.

"Whether or not that’s possible, I don’t know. She’s such a warrior, isn’t she? Her reason to be is to protect. Her reason to be is to fight. But I’d like to see that for her."

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in Yellowstone. Paramount+

When it was then suggested that Beth could finally "show up for herself with the same ferocity that she always has her beloved father" in the final episodes, she responded: "Yeah! I question potentially whether happiness is allowed.

"Over the seasons, we’ve been able to see where it might exist. But she’s taken out of it so quickly. Maybe there’s a future where she’s not sort of yanked out of her happiness."

Reilly has previously called the ending of Yellowstone "wild", and revealed that she's always known about it, ever since she first signed on to play Beth in 2018.

Meanwhile, Kevin Costner, who a left the show following a "long, hard-fought negotiation" (as reported by People) due to scheduling conflicts with his new movie series Horizon: An American Saga, has once again said that he would be up for returning as John Dutton under the right circumstances.

He told Deadline: "It might be an interesting moment to come back and finish the mythology of this modern-day family. And if that happens, I would step into it if I agreed with how it was being done."

Yellowstone airs on Paramount Plus, with seasons 1-5 part 1 available to stream now.

