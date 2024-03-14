Kelly Reilly teases “wild” Yellowstone ending which was “always the ending”
The hugely popular drama is airing its final run of episodes later in 2024.
Kelly Reilly has teased a "wild" ending to Yellowstone – and claims that the plan has always been to end the show in the same way.
Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com to promote her role in the new film Little Wing, the Beth Dutton star revealed that while she couldn't tease too much about what will happen in the final run of episodes, fans will have a lot to be excited about.
“Gosh, I'm really looking forward to them [the fans] having them [the last episodes]," she explained.
"We can only shoot this show in the summer because when winter comes in Montana from November through till May, it's snowing – and shooting this show in the snow with horses, it's just not possible. So we have one window and last year we lost it because of the actors' strike.
“So I'm looking forward to them having the show back. I look forward to giving them their show back and look forward to ending it."
More like this
She added: "I'm looking forward to giving them the ending of Yellowstone that was always the ending of Yellowstone back when I signed on in 2018 – so it's like... it's gonna be wild.
Read more:
- Kelly Reilly on “nonsense” Yellowstone spin-off rumours: “Don’t believe everything you read”
- Little Wing stars Kelly Reilly and Brian Cox bonded over their 'beastly TV characters'
"And it's gonna be... you know, I can't really say much about it. I can't say anything about it but I'm just looking forward to finishing the show for them in the way that the audience deserves, because the fans of that show have been incredible and so loyal."
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Yellowstone airs on Paramount Plus, while seasons 1-4 are available to stream now in full. Little Wing is released on Paramount Plus on Thursday 14th March. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.