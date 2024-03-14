“Gosh, I'm really looking forward to them [the fans] having them [the last episodes]," she explained.

"We can only shoot this show in the summer because when winter comes in Montana from November through till May, it's snowing – and shooting this show in the snow with horses, it's just not possible. So we have one window and last year we lost it because of the actors' strike.

“So I'm looking forward to them having the show back. I look forward to giving them their show back and look forward to ending it."

Kelly Reilly in Yellowstone. Paramount Network

She added: "I'm looking forward to giving them the ending of Yellowstone that was always the ending of Yellowstone back when I signed on in 2018 – so it's like... it's gonna be wild.

"And it's gonna be... you know, I can't really say much about it. I can't say anything about it but I'm just looking forward to finishing the show for them in the way that the audience deserves, because the fans of that show have been incredible and so loyal."

