The original series first started airing in 2018, with its fifth season slated to air in November in the US. The series was co-created by Taylor Sheridan, the mastermind behind the ever-growing franchise who is also known for Mayor of Kingstown , Hell or High Water and Sicario.

Kevin Costner western series Yellowstone has proven to be a massive hit for Paramount, producing not one, not two, but three spin-offs in recent years.

However, when it comes to watching new episodes of the drama, which follows the conflicts between a large cattle ranch, a Native American reservation and land developers, the UK has always been behind.

So how can you watch Yellowstone in the UK, and when and where will its spin-off series air over here?

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Yellowstone and its spin-off series in the UK.

How to watch Yellowstone in the UK

Kevin Costner and Brecken Merrill in Yellowstone. Paramount Network

Yellowstone has previously aired on the Paramount Network and My5, but the arrival of Paramount Plus is about to make watching the series a lot more accessible.

The good news is that when the streamer launches in the UK on Wednesday 22nd June 2022, the first three seasons of Yellowstone will be immediately available, meaning you can binge your way through the exploits of John Dutton and his family of ranchers.

The bad news is that unfortunately we still don't have a release date for either the fourth or fifth seasons of the drama here in the UK. We'll keep this page updated when further word becomes available on those but for now fans will have to make do with the original three seasons.

What about spin-off series 1883?

Sam Elliott in 1883. Paramount

Yellowstone prequel series 1883, which stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Sam Elliott, with the former two playing Costner's character John Dutton's ancestors, debuted in the US in December last year, and we have some good news about when UK fans will get a chance to see it.

As with the first three seasons of Yellowstone, the first season of 1883 will debut on Paramount Plus when it arrives in the UK later this month. That means all 10 episodes will be available at once.

Meanwhile follow-up series 1883: The Bass Reeves Story is set to star David Oyelowo as the title character, "a legendary lawman of the Wild West". We don't yet have word on when that series will arrive in either the US or the UK, but will keep this page updated once further news has been revealed.

When will new spin-off 1932 premiere?

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios and Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

By far the starriest spin-off of them all, 1932 was only announced last month but we already can't wait to see what the team have in store.

The series stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as currently undisclosed characters, in a story which will introduce "a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home."

Colour us intrigued. With no word yet on when the series will debut in the US or the UK, we'll have to wait for further news, but we assume this might be another one destined for Paramount Plus here, as it is stateside.

How about the fourth spin-off series 6666?

Taylor Sheridan Ethan Miller/Getty Images

6666 was announced in early 2021, as a present day Yellowstone spin-off that will focus on the Four Sixes ranch in West Texas. No official cast has been announced for the series yet, so we may be a way off from seeing it either in the US or here in the UK. However, we do have this explainer for the series, as released by Paramount Plus: "Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666.

"Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 has inspired a new scripted series where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing.

"The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavour to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world-class cowboys are born and made."

While originally announced for Paramount Plus in the US, the series has subsequently been moved to the Paramount Network, so exactly which it will land on in the UK remains to be seen.

Yellowstone seasons 1-3 and 1883 will both be available to stream on Paramount Plus when it launches in the UK on Wednesday 22nd June 2022.