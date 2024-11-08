Yellowstone star vague about 6 possibility – but season 5 will end with a cliffhanger

“The lives of these characters will still go on [even if it’s not renewed],” said Gil Birmingham, who plays Montana tribal chief Thomas Rainwater.

Yellowstone season 6 has yet to be confirmed by the powers that be at Paramount , but one of its longest-serving cast members has said that season 5 part 2 ends on a cliffhanger.

“So how we come to the place that we do for the resolution on this season is a little bit of a cliffhanger, a lot of a cliffhanger. We don’t want to spoil it for the fans, so tune in and find out.”

When pressed on the future of the show, Birmingham said that they’re “just focused on this season”.

“We take it one season at a time and hope that they [the fans] stay with us and that they’re entertained as much as they have been all along.

“We’re just so glad that the fans have such an appetite still for the show after these many seasons.”

Paramount Network

Season 5 part 2 marks Yellowstone’s first outing without Kevin Costner, who said that he stepped away to focus Horizon: An American Saga, a series of four western films.

“I just want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that that required, [I’ve been] thinking about Yellowstone – that beloved series that I love, that I know you love,” he said in a video shared on Instagram.

“I just realised that I’m not going to be able to continue [with] season 5B or into the future.”

Read more:

After delivering the disappointing news, the former leading man went on to say that the show “really changed” him.

“I loved it and I know you loved it,” he added. “I love the relationship we’ve been able to develop and I’ll see you at the movies.”

But despite his absence, director Christina Voros told TV Line that “John Dutton is still central” to the show.

“I think the reason people are wondering, ‘Is he, isn’t he? Where is he, where is he not?’ is because he is the patriarch, and his presence is an essential component to the story. John Dutton is still central.”

Want to know what’s in store in the second part of season 5? Check out the official trailer below.

Yellowstone is available to stream on Paramount Plus. Get a seven day free Paramount Plus trial at Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement MPU article

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.