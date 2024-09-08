Speaking to press (as reported by Deadline), he explained that the third chapter would be "devastating", and that he was keen to move ahead with it, with a script for both it and a fourth outing having already been written.

"I have to hurry and not let the rock fall back downhill," he said. "I’ve gotta go put my hands on it again and start to push it up. It’s a rope that I cannot let go of."

He added: "I don’t know how I’m gonna make 3 right now, but I’m gonna make it."

More like this

As well as directing and co-writing the films, Costner stars alongside Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington and Jena Malone, to name a few of the key figures in the extensive cast.

Read more:

Set in the second half of the 19th century, it follows various families who "discover the lure of the Old West as they settle in territories from Wyoming to Kansas", with Costner playing main character Hayes Ellison, a cowboy who finds himself on the run with a prostitute and a young boy after killing a fellow gunman.

Early reviews for the second instalment have again been underwhelming so far, but it sounds as if Costner won't be letting that affect his plans – with the Oscar-winner having already spent a sizeable sum of his own money to finance the project.

The second film had originally been set to be released in cinemas on 16th August – just six weeks after the first film – but those plans were put on hold by the sluggish performance of the opening entry at the box office.

Costner recently revealed that he still thinks the film will arrive in cinemas before 2024 is out, but we're still waiting on any official news on an actual release date.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.