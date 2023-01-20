However, that wasn't all. Starz and Lionsgate also announced that the long-mooted prequel series , Blood of My Blood, had officially been greenlit, and would focus on the relationship between Jamie's parents Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie, the latter of which has never been seen in the original show.

Fans of hit historical drama Outlander received some bittersweet news this January, as it was revealed that while the show would be coming back for an eighth season , this would also be its last .

But when can fans expect to see this new prequel, what will it be about and are any of the cast from Outlander expected to make a return?

Read on for everything you need to know about Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

When will Outlander: Blood of My Blood be released?

We don't yet know just when Outlander: Blood of My Blood will debut, although we do know it will be made up of 10 episodes.

As the show is still in the development stage, we imagine it will release after Outlander season 8 has brought the original series to a close, so a 2025 release date seems possible. However, we'll keep this page updated once we have more information.

What will Outlander: Blood of My Blood be about?

Andrew Whipp as Brian Fraser in Outlander. Starz

The prequel series will tell the story of Jamie Fraser’s parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie, focusing on their lives and their relationship.

Showrunner Matthew B Roberts has been described it as "a love story" which will "explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain".

He explained: "The title is a nod to Jamie Fraser’s marriage vow to Claire and there will be several names and faces that Outlander fans will know and recognise."

The series will be written by showrunner and executive producer Matthew B Roberts, while other executive producers on the project include Ronald D Moore and Maril Davis. Diana Gabaldon, whose books the Outlander series is based on, will serve as a consulting producer.

Who will star in Outlander: Blood of My Blood?

Sam Heughan as Jamie and Caitriona Balfe as Claire in Outlander. Starz

No casting has yet been announced for Outlander: Blood of My Blood, but given the difference in time period between the two series, we can't imagine there will be too much casting crossover with the original show, so don't expect regular appearances from Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe.

It is set to follow Jamie's father Brian, who was played in the show's first season by Andrew Whipp. As this is set earlier in the timeline, it seems highly unlikely he will be returning to the role.

However, for fans looking to see their favourite cast members back for this show, there is some hope courtesy of showrunner Matthew B Roberts, who said that "there will be several names and faces that Outlander fans will know and recognise".

We'll keep this page updated as we get more information around casting for Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

Is there a trailer for Outlander: Blood of My Blood?

There isn't a trailer available for Outlander: Blood of My Blood just yet, but you can rewatch the trailer for the upcoming Outlander season 7 right here, now.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood will stream on LIONSGATE+ in the UK. You can buy Diana Gabaldon's Outlander books on Amazon.

