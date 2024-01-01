Something which has remained the same in season 2 is the number of twists and turns across the six episodes, with Macdonald telling RadioTimes.com: "There's a lot of new characters and there's a lot of twists and turns.

"I think Jack and Harry [Williams, show creators] are really good at setting up a bunch of things and then they unravel as the series does. And yeah, I think it's very much the same."

But, now that all the episodes are available and some viewers will have now seen all of the different twists unfold, will there be another season coming up, or is this the last we've seen of Elliot and Helen?

Read on for everything you need to know about the potential for The Tourist season 3.

Will there be The Tourist season 3?

Jamie Dornan as Elliot Stanley in The Tourist season 2. BBC

It hasn't yet been confirmed whether The Tourist will be returning for season 3. At the time of season 1 coming to an end, it was suggested that the story had been entirely wrapped up then, but then the writers, Harry and Jack Williams, changed their minds. Therefore, it may not yet have been decided whether a season 3 would be in the offing.

It is likely that, if the plan were to make a second season, then Jamie Dornan and Danielle Macdonald would both need to be interested in a return.

Dornan previously admitted that the location for season 2 was a key factor in his deciding to return, so it's likely this would also be the case for season 3.

When asked at a Q&A for season 2 whether he would be up for a return for season 3, Jamie Dornan joked that "season 3 will be in Canada" and that "scripts are already written", referring to the Williams Brothers's suggestion that, before it was set in Ireland, season 2 could have instead been set in Canada.

For now it seems we will simply have to wait for more concrete information regarding the future of the show to be announced, but we'll keep this page updated once anything is.

When would The Tourist season 3 be released?

Danielle Macdonald as Helen Chambers in The Tourist 2 BBC

While it's difficult to tell exactly when a third season of The Tourist would be released, given that it hasn't yet been confirmed, we can speculate based on the show's previous release schedules.

The Tourist season 2 arrived on screens exactly two years after the first season, with the show in the coveted 9pm BBC One spot on New Year's Day both times.

Were the series to return again, it could well wish to replicate the same format, and release its third season on New Year's Day 2026.

Of course, it may not stick to this, but it certainly seems unlikely that we would get any new episodes before 2025 at the absolute earliest. We will keep this page updated as soon as any further information is released.

Who would star in The Tourist season 3?

Helen (Danielle Macdonald) and Elliot (Jamie Dornan) in The Tourist. BBC/Two Brothers/Steffan Hill

If The Tourist were to return for a third season, it seems likely that it would once again reinvent itself and bring in an entirely new cast of characters to interact with Elliot and Helen.

This isn't confirmed, but we would therefore expect that the only returning stars would be Jamie Dornan and Danielle Macdonald (with the possible exception of Greg Larson's Ethan, who made a surprise return in season 2 and could also pop back up in season 3).

More like this

Here is a list of the cast members we'd most likely expect to return for The Tourist season 3:

Jamie Dornan as Elliot Stanley

Danielle Macdonald as Helen Chambers

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is there a trailer for The Tourist season 3?

There isn't a trailer available for The Tourist season 3 yet, but we will make sure to update this page if and when one becomes available. In the meantime you can rewatch the trailer for season 2 right here now.

The Tourist season 2 is available in full now on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.