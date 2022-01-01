Meet the cast of The Tourist

The new year kicks off with a bang on BBC One as Jamie Dornan fronts The Tourist, an offbeat mystery thriller from The Missing and Baptiste writers Harry and Jack Williams. The six-parter sees Dornan play “The Man”, who wakes up in the Australian outback after a road accident with amnesia. Using the few clues at his disposal, The Man must piece together his identity, but he might not like what he discovers – it turns out he’s running from a past he can’t remember, and someone wants him dead. “The Tourist is a departure from anything we’ve written before,” said the Williams brothers. “It isn’t an easy show to categorise – so we won’t. We are, however, hugely excited to have Chris Sweeney on board as director, and to be making this for the BBC. We’re thankful for their support of this ambitious project.” The series begins on 1st January, airing as the drama centrepiece of BBC One’s New Year’s Day Schedule, but who is joining Dornan in the cast? And who had to drop out of the cast at the last-minute? Read on for all the details.

Jamie Dornan plays The Man

BBC/Stan/HBO Max & ZDF/Ian Routledge

Who is The Man? The Man is a mysterious character, who wakes up in the Australian Outback after getting into a car crash with no memory of who he is. While the Irish man has very little to go on, he soon begins to suspect that he was involved with some rather shady people before developing amnesia.

What else has Jamie Dornan been in? Arguably best known for playing Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades film franchise, Dornan’s notable TV roles including portraying serial killer Paul Spector in BBC crime drama The Fall and Sheriff Graham Humbert in US fantasy series Once Upon a Time.

Danielle Macdonald plays Helen

BBC/Two Brothers Pictures/Ian Routledge

Who is Helen? Helen is a Probationary Constable assigned to The Man’s case. She is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Ethan, who constantly pushes for the couple to get in shape for their wedding day.

What else has Danielle Macdonald been in? Macdoanld is an Australian actress, known for her lead roles as Patricia “Patti” Dombrowski in the film Patti Cake$ (2017), and Willowdean Dickson in Dumplin’ (2018). She also appeared in Netflix movie Bird Box as Olympia and in the Netflix series Unbelievable as Amber.

Shalom Brune-Franklin plays Luci

BBC/Two Brothers Pictures/Ian Routledge

Who is Luci? Luci is a waitress who The Man meets whilst trying to find out more about his identity. Luci agrees to help The Man figure himself out – but does she know more than she’s letting on?

What else has Shalom Brune-Franklin been in? Brune-Franklin is best known for playing Private Maisie Richards in BBC drama Our Girl and DC Chloe Bishop in the sixth series of Line of Duty.

Olafur Darri Olafsson plays Billy

BBC/Two Brothers Pictures/Ian Routledge

Who is Billy? Billy is a mysterious American living in the Outback, who tries to visit The Man in hospital.

What else has Olafur Darri Olafsson been in? The Icelandic-American actor starred in mystery drama Trapped from 2015 to 2021 and previously collaborated with the Williams brothers on The Missing, playing Stefan Anderson. He also played The Wall in 2018 film The Meg, Skender in 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Neils Brongus in 2020’s Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

Genevieve Lemon plays Sue

BBC/Two Brothers Pictures/Ian Routledge

Who is Sue? Sue is a local woman who agrees to house The Man while he figures out who he is.

What else has Genevieve Lemon been in? Lemon played Zelda Baker in The Young Doctors, Marlene “Rabbit” Warren in Prisoner: Cell Block H, Brenda Riley in Neighbours, and Hazel Easton on Home and Away. She has also appeared in a number of films directed by Jane Campion – Sweetie, The Piano, Holy Smoke!, and most recently The Power of the Dog.

Danny Adcock plays Ralph

BBC/Two Brothers Pictures/Ian Routledge

Who is Ralph? Ralph is Sue’s husband, who The Man stays with whilst learning about his identity.

What else has Danny Adcock been in? Adcock’s past roles including playing Geoff Carlson in Prisoner: Cell Block H, Co-Kura Strappa in Farscape, and Bishop Pitt in Home and Away.

Damon Herriman plays Lachlan

BBC/Two Brothers Pictures/Ian Routledge

Who is Lachlan? Lachlan is a detective inspector and the head of Major Crime for the state police who becomes involved in The Man’s case. Hugo Weaving was originally cast in the role, however he had to pull out of the project due to scheduling conflicts.

What else has Damon Herriman been in? Herriman has twice played cult leader and criminal Charles Manson, in Netflix series Mindhunter and Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He also played Dewey Crowe on Justified and recently appeared in The Serpent and The Underground Railroad.

Greg Larsen plays Ethan Krum

BBC/Two Brothers Pictures/Ian Routledge

Who is Ethan Krum? Ethan is Helen’s fiancée. Determined for the couple to go on a fitness kick ahead of their upcoming nuptials, Krum becomes frustrated with Helen’s dedication to The Man’s case.

What else has Greg Larsen been in? Larsen rose to fame for co-creating and directing stage show award-winning Fancy Boy Variety Show, which was later spun off into a TV series. He has also written and performed on the Australian series Get Krack!n, and Tonightly with Tom Ballard.

Kamil Ellis plays Sergeant Rodney Lammon

BBC/Two Brothers Pictures/Ian Routledge

Who is Sergeant Rodney Lammon? Rodney Lammon is a police officer working on The Man’s case under the instruction of Lachlan.

What else has Kamil Ellis been in? Ellis has appeared on TV in Cleverman, Nowhere Boys, Bushwhacked!, and SeaChange.

Alex Dimitriades plays Kostas

BBC/Two Brothers Pictures/Ian Routledge

Who is Kostas? Kostas is a mysterious figure who seems to be connected to The Man and his accident in some unknown way.

What else has Alex Dimitriades been in? Dimitriades is best known for his roles as Nick Polides in the 1993 romantic comedy film The Heartbreak Kid, and as Nick Poulos in the series Heartbreak High. In 2018, he played Detective Peter Alexiades in BBC One drama The Cry.

The Tourist airs on BBC One at 9pm on 1st January 2022.