The hit Channel 4 comedy aired its third and final back in May 2022, but that hasn't stopped fans speculating over a possible film spin-off .

Derry Girls won big at the BAFTA TV Awards 2023 , picking up awards for best scripted comedy and best female comedy Performance for Siobhan McSweeney.

Now, McSweeney – who played Sister Michael – has said she doesn't think there'll be a movie based on the hit show.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press at the BAFTA TV Awards 2023, McSweeney came to reflect on the future of Derry Girls.

Asked whether her win is enough to get another season, she mused: “If it was down to me, but it isn’t down to me at all."

She continued: "I also think that, you know, the thing that also makes shows great is knowing when to end them as well and not sort of ruining what was good about it by dragging it out for years and years and seasons and seasons."

"So I feel like we’ve left all the characters in a really good place – in a place of hope and a place of peace. And yeah, why not leave them there for the time being?"

She joked: "Sure look, I see Sister Michael every time I open my eyes into the mirror so she’s always with me."

Asked whether there could be a film on the way, she added: “Oh, no, no, no. Like I said, where we’ve left them is in a good place – and it would never be down to me anyway.

"I mean I became an actor to live as many lives as possible.”

Ahead of season 3’s premiere back in April 2022, creator Lisa McGee addressed the possibility of a movie spin-off.

When asked by Radio Times magazine whether there could be a Derry Girls film, the writer said: "Who knows!"

She added: "You never know what will happen in 10 years’ time, but as a writer, you just know when it’s complete. I’ll miss them, but I feel like I got to take those characters exactly where I wanted to take them."

