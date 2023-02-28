Jamie Dornan and Danielle Macdonald will reprise their roles as Elliot and Helen, with the pair travelling to Ireland together one year after their adventure in the Australian Outback.

The second season of The Tourist is set to start shooting in April – but fans can expect a big change for the follow-up.

Six new episodes of The Tourist – written by series creators Jack and Harry Williams – will film in Dublin, Ireland, as the story takes amnesiac Elliot home in an effort to rediscover his roots.

Soon, however, he and Helen find themselves dragged into the dangerous whirlwind of his past life. Whilst Elliot fights with his own demons, Helen is left to pick up the pieces of a larger mystery; forcing them both to confront foes, old and new.

"I’m incredibly excited to continue the story with The Tourist," said Dornan. "Harry and Jack Williams are brilliant writers, and I can’t wait for audiences to see how well Ireland and its characters are utilised to keep them guessing as the tale progresses…"

Danielle Macdonald added: "I’m so excited to team up with Jamie again and return for another wild adventure with an amazing cast and crew. Jack and Harry Williams are brilliant storytellers and it’s exciting to see what their minds will come up with next."

A darkly comic thriller, the first season of The Tourist launched in January 2022 and was the most-watched series on BBC iPlayer that month.

The initial six-episode run – which had originally been envisioned as a one-off – saw Dornan's character wake up with amnesia in an Australian hospital following a violent car crash, teaming with Probationary Constable Helen Chambers in an effort to recover his memories and make it out of the Outback alive.

Danielle Macdonald in The Tourist. BBC/Two Brothers Pictures/Ian Routledge

Harry and Jack Williams said: "The Tourist was unlike anything we’d written before and we’re hugely grateful for the incredible response to series 1. It’s been an exciting journey getting stuck into that world again with the quirky characters that were so loved, and seeing where we could take them next, whilst continuing to deliver a tonally unique and off-beat drama."

Sarah Hammond and Daniel Walker, Executive Producers for Two Brothers Pictures, said: "Series 2 of The Tourist will surprise and delight viewers in the same way that the first did so successfully. With comedy embedded throughout the dark and thrilling narrative, we’re sure this series will continue to appeal to a wide audience, and are excited to explore that in a different setting."

Jamie Dornan will also serve as an executive producer for season 2, with episodes set to be directed by Fergus O’Brien (Happy Valley).

