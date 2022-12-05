The show was a breakout hit when it premiered on BBC One and iPlayer at the start of the year, following an amnesiac in the Australian outback trying to piece together how he ended up there.

Jamie Dornan has dropped an intriguing hint that The Tourist season 2 could take place before the first, adding that the direction they take the story in is "up for discussion" right now.

Blending comedy and drama, the series had viewers hooked until that jaw-dropping season finale, which gave us some insight into our mystery man and left the story on a tantalising cliffhanger.

Citing huge viewership, the BBC renewed the show for a second season in March and Dornan touched on what it might involve in a new interview with Radio Times.

"It’s difficult to talk about without spoiling the ending of season 1, but all I’ll say is there’s an appetite for it," began the Northern Irish actor, known for roles in The Fall, Fifty Shades of Grey and Kenneth Branagh's Belfast.

"There are conversations about how you continue the story – is it set before or after what we’ve already seen? It’s definitely all up for discussion. I really like playing the character and I think there’s more to explore."

The Tourist was created by sibling writing partners Jack and Harry Williams, who gave Dornan a "broad idea" of the identity of his character, but held onto the script for episode 6 until a "long time" into production.

"So, in a way, I felt like I was on a journey with the audience in terms of what was being revealed about The Man," added Dornan.

"Which is helpful when you’re playing someone who has absolutely no recollection of who they are, or how they’ve found themselves in this position."

